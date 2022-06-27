Delaware Man Sentenced for Enticement of a Minor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monique Irvis weaves through emotions of pain, sadness and anger while chatting on the stoop of her Southwest Philadelphia home. Summer is almost here. That means another tough anniversary on the horizon. “Those two times of the year are very, very hard,” Irvis said. Monique Irvis recalls her son’s murder while sitting on the stoop of her Southwest Philadelphia home. This mom is already bracing for Aug. 1. It’s the date in 2007 her son Eric Woods was shot and killed. He was 19. Eric Woods was shot and killed after a neighborhood basketball game in Southwest Philly in 2007 The case has...

