ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware Man Sentenced for Enticement of a Minor

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Bruce M. Jarvela, III, 25, of Dover, was sentenced on June 21, 2022, to 15 years in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews pronounced the...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 1

Related
MyChesCo

18-Year-Old from Philadelphia Charged in Two Carjackings of Food Delivery Drivers

One victim died as a result of injuries inflicted during the carjacking. PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that John Nusslein, 18, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged by Indictment with carjacking resulting in death, carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, conspiracy to commit carjacking, and carrying and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, all in connection with two carjacking incidents that occurred in December 2021 in Northeast Philadelphia. The defendant made his initial appearance in federal court on these charges on June 28, 2022, and was detained pending trial.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Arson Charges Filed Against Philadelphia Man for Fire That Resulted in Death of Firefighter

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Al-Ashraf Basem Khalil, 28, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested on June 24, 2022, after being charged by Criminal Complaint with arson on June 23, 2022. During a news conference held on Tuesday with officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Marshals Service; and the Philadelphia Fire Department; First Assistant United States Attorney Nelson S. T. Thayer, Jr., detailed the charges outlined in the Complaint accusing the defendant of causing the arson at 300 W. Indiana Avenue in Philadelphia on June 18, 2022, which resulted in the death of Philadelphia Fire Lieutenant Sean Williamson. The announcement comes the day after funeral services were held for Lt. Williamson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Man Pleads Guilty After FBI Foils Murder-for-Hire Plot

WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that a Wilmington man pled guilty in federal court on Monday to one count of engaging in interstate murder-for-hire. During the hearing before Chief District Court Judge Colm F. Connolly, Javier A. Rodriguez, 47, admitted that he hired a hitman to kill his ex-wife. Pursuant to his guilty plea, Rodriguez faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. Sentencing was set for October 25, 2022.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Two Women Arrested on Gun Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two women on gun charges. Authorities state that on June 18 at approximately 1:16 p.m., a police officer on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 400 block of South Broom Street. Police took 18-year-old Ana Vazquez and 21-year-old Jaylynn Hernandez into custody without incident, and recovered a loaded firearm with an obliterated serial number and ammunition.
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Dover, DE
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

Suspects Robbed and Assaulted 68-Year-Old Man Delivering Food

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with information in reference to a recent robbery. Authorities state that on June 15, 2022, at 9:40 pm, the victim, a 68-year-old-male, was delivering food to 2120 E. Allegheny Avenue when he was approached by three unknown black males who demanded his money taking $100 from his pockets. The victim was also assaulted during the incident but was able to fight off the attackers and drive himself to Episcopal Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Adult and Juvenile Arrested for Wilmington’s June 24th Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in arrests in connection with a June 24th shooting incident. Authorities state that on June 24th at approximately 3:42 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of 24th and Tatnall Streets. Police located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim and a 12-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. Police also located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Gun and Drugs Seized During Wilmington Arrest

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on June 17 at approximately 9:40 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 2100 block of Locust Street when they observed several subjects loitering. As police approached, 30-year-old Anthony Calm attempted to flee. Calm was taken into custody without incident, and a loaded 9mm handgun and 3.8 grams of marijuana were recovered.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#U S Attorneys#Violent Crime
MyChesCo

Man Arrested for Fatal Stabbing in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with an April fatal stabbing incident. Authorities state that on April 28, 2022, at approximately 5:20 p.m., police responded to the area of 5th and North DuPont Streets for a vehicle collision. Arriving officers learned that a physical altercation had occurred as a result of the collision. A short time later, a victim, identified as 38-year-old Alfredo Guerro-Hernandez, arrived at the hospital with a laceration. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
Bristol Times

Murder charge refiled in Trooper case

The Bristol community won’t soon forget the fateful morning of March 21. Local Pennsylvania State Trooper Martin F. Mack III and Trooper Branden Sisca were trying to aid Reyes Rivera Oliveras as he walked along I-95, but all were fatally struck and killed by 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb, who was under the influence of alcohol.
BRISTOL, PA
NBC Philadelphia

I-95 in Delaware Co. Reopens After Deadly Crash That Closed It for Hours

Lee la historia en español aquí. A violent and deadly crash closed a busy stretch of Interstate 95 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, for several hours Thursday morning. The southbound lanes were shut down around 1:51 a.m. at Exit 3A (U.S. Route 322 West / West Chester) due to the crash near milepost 2.7 in Upper Chichester Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Crime Without Punishment: Homicide Clearance Rates Are Dropping In Philadelphia As Murder Rates Skyrocket

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monique Irvis weaves through emotions of pain, sadness and anger while chatting on the stoop of her Southwest Philadelphia home. Summer is almost here. That means another tough anniversary on the horizon. “Those two times of the year are very, very hard,” Irvis said. Monique Irvis recalls her son’s murder while sitting on the stoop of her Southwest Philadelphia home. This mom is already bracing for Aug. 1. It’s the date in 2007 her son Eric Woods was shot and killed. He was 19. Eric Woods was shot and killed after a neighborhood basketball game in Southwest Philly in 2007 The case has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Woman Arrested Following Shots Fired Incident in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman on reckless endangering and aggravated menacing charges following a shots fired incident. Authorities state that on June 20 at approximately 5:07 p.m., police were called to the 700 block of Townsend Place in reference to an aggravated menacing complaint involving a female subject who had discharged a firearm. Officers located the suspect, 25-year-old Nicole Charles, who was taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a loaded firearm, and there were no injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Chester County’s Focused Efforts Reducing Homelessness

WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County’s concerted effort to place more homeless individuals and families into permanent homes is paying off. The latest Point in Time count by the Chester County Department of Community Development shows a decrease in homelessness of 23%. The count, mandated by the U.S....
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WHYY

A climate change charge? High gas bills raise concerns about PGW billing tool

The Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) is launching an investigation into sky-high gas bills for some Philadelphia customers that surfaced this month. The bills have put a spotlight on a little-known tool the utility uses to adjust for weather fluctuations, which records show has cost PGW customers millions of dollars in recent years. Some worry the tool puts customers on the hook for things they can’t control, such as warming temperatures due to climate change.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Driver Dead After Road Rage Shooting in Delaware County

Lee esta historia en español aquí. Police are searching for a gunman who they say killed another driver in Delaware County in a road rage shooting prompted by the suspect's anger at the victim apparently driving too slowly. The shooting happened on State Road (Route 1) near Meetinghouse...
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy