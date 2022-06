CADDO LAKE PADDLEFISH RESTOCKING- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department conducted a special fish restocking event in East Texas last Friday. Some 3,000 paddlefish about three months in age were tagged and released near Karnack at the Caddo Lake State Park boat ramp as part of an ongoing effort to restock the ancient species which had suffered years ago after a dam was built nearby that greatly impacted water levels necessary for the fish to spawn. Laura Ashley-Overdyke is executive director of the Caddo Lake Institute a non-profit organization that is solely focused on the health of Caddo Lake and works to preserve and protect the natural wetlands habitat.

