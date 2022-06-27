ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Male Irish tourist, 28, 'is raped by two men on the last night of his holiday' in Spanish city

By Adam Solomons, Gerard Couzens for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Police are seeking two men in connection with an Irish tourist's alleged rape in Valencia, southern Spain last week.

The 28-year-old was reportedly attacked in the early hours of June 18 after he agreed to go on a walk with two men he met in vibrant city neighbourhood El Carmen.

They persuaded him to leave a venue where he was partying with a friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnIg8_0gNEi8Yv00
The 28-year-old Irishman was reportedly persuaded to leave a venue in El Carmen (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lk8xY_0gNEi8Yv00
The man told police he was raped after the pair tore his clothes off (file image, Valencia beach)

The two men 'of Arabic origin with a French accent' then tore the tourist's clothes off and sexually assaulted him on an old riverbed, local reports state.

A doctor at the city's La Fe Hospital later found injuries consistent with rape.

National Police in Valencia have not yet made any public comment about the case.

El Carmen is at the heart of Valencia's old town Ciutat Vella.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ln5BQ_0gNEi8Yv00
Valencia, southern Spain is a Mediterranean tourist hotspot with a historical city centre (file) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKE9h_0gNEi8Yv00
City centre neighbourhood Barrio del Carmen (pictured) is one of Valencia's liveliest haunts

It is known for its liveliness during the day and as a popular tourist haunt at nighttime.

The holidaymaker was reportedly enjoying his last night before returning to Ireland.

After giving a police statement and visiting the local hospital, the man is said to have got on a flight home later that day.

No arrests have yet been made in the case, with police continuing their inquiries.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police hunt three rapists who attacked a young woman as she walked through green in late-night attack

A major police hunt for three rapists is underway tonight after a young woman was attacked as she walked through local gardens. The three men ambushed and raped the victim as she walked through the grass area between Nutfield Road and Battlebridge Lane, known as Crossways Rest Gardens, in Merstham, Surrey, between 10.50pm and 11.45pm on Thursday night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mom of Connecticut boy accused of dousing ball in gas, setting it on fire and burning six-year-old neighbor's face with it says victim's mother should be ARRESTED after video showed he was not attacked by a bully as she claimed

The mother of the Connecticut boy accused of setting his six-year-old neighbor on fire slammed the burned boy's mother after a video revealed the incident was not a result of bullying - as was previously claimed. Laura Giacobbe, 45, threatened legal action against the Krankall family and called for Maria...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Spanish City#Ireland#Violent Crime#Irish#Arabic#French#La Fe Hospital
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Aspiring pediatric nurse, 20, shot dead while pushing her three-month-old baby in stroller in NYC as her mother claims she was 'victim of months-long domestic abuse campaign by her ex-boyfriend'

An aspiring pediatric nurse who was shot dead in New York City was a domestic abuse victim who was previously attacked by the baby's father, her devastated mother has claimed. Lisa Desort alleged her daughter Azsia Johnson, 20, was assaulted by her 22-year-old ex-boyfriend about six months ago despite being six months pregnant with his child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
The Independent

Churchgoer saves two young girls from abduction after one mouths secret message

Two Florida girls under the age of 12 were saved from a violent abduction after one mouthed “help me” at a churchgoer, authorities say.David Daniels, 37, started following the elementary school age kids as they walked home from Cherry’s Bar and Grill in Fishhawk, Tampa, at about 6pm on Sunday, Jessica Lang from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told WLFA8.Mr Daniels allegedly hit the girls over the head and placed one in a headlock, but they were able to break free and ride their bikes to a nearby church. A woman who asked not to be identified told FOX 13 she had...
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, harassed woman for four years from age of 12 as he sent undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordered unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day

A teenage boy harassed a woman for four years, from when he was just 12, sending undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordering unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day. The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, began turning up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Vice

22 Teenagers Were Found Dead in a Bar. No One Knows How They Died.

Twenty-one teenagers were found dead Sunday morning in a South African nightclub in East London, a town in the south of the country. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the sudden deaths, which are believed to have happened at an end-of-exams celebration. The victims, who were aged 13-17, were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

450K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy