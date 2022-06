June 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a case next term to potentially bolster the elections power of state legislatures. The high court announced it would take up the case, known as Moore vs. Harper, brought by North Carolina's Republican state House speaker who has challenged the state Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the legislature's congressional maps that would have given the party an advantage through partisan gerrymandering.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 MINUTES AGO