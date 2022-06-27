NC GOP responds to abortion graffiti at Raleigh headquarters

The N.C. Republican Party headquarters was vandalized over the weekend during protests over the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, according to a statement released by the party.

The act was followed by unspecified threats over the weekend. The party is asking Democratic leaders to denounce threats and other violence in response to the high court’s decision.

The Raleigh Police Department said it has no leads into the graffiti at the GOP headquarters, at 1506 Hillsborough St. in Raleigh. It is investigating whether other reported vandalism is related to the court’s ruling.

The graffiti on the headquarters’ brick wall read, “If abortion isn’t safe neither R you,” according to a photo of the vandalism the party tweeted.

Graffiti and vandalism nationwide

Raleigh was among several locations across the country marked with similar graffiti over the weekend, according to the Republican National Committee.

In Colorado, Life Choices pregnancy center in Longmont was set ablaze early Sunday morning, and graffiti was found on the building. Local police and the FBI are investigating the fire as arson.

Graffiti reading, ‘’if abortion ain’t safe, you ain’t safe’’ was spray painted on a walkway in front of the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Sunday morning. P olice are investigating and say four masked individuals are seen on security footage. Several windows were also broken.

Broken windows and graffiti are also being investigated in Paso Robles, California, at a pregnancy support center called Tree of Life, as reported by KSBY New s. Police say the incident occurred between Friday night and Saturday morning and the organization received a letter from Jane’s Revenge, a pro-abortion rights group, threatening to damage the center.

Additionally, in Portland, Oregon, police reported that about 60 people broke off from a protest and smashed windows on banks, coffee shops, a school van, a Tesla, and the Mother and Child Education Center, a pregnancy support nonprofit, on Friday night.

The Republican National Committee called the incidents a “campaign of terror” in a news release and said Democrats in Washington are “undermining our institutions, our safety, and our First Amendment rights, all in a push to make it legal to kill a baby up until the moment of birth.”