The City of McKinney, the McKinney Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), and the McKinney Community Development Corporation (MCDC) announced a new initiative to commit sales tax dollars to invest in new roadway infrastructure through 2035. The announcement follows the adoption of a resolution at the June 21 City Council meeting and comes amid McKinney’s continued rapid growth and the mutually-recognized need for more arterial roadways that connect commercial and business corridors in the community. Under Texas law, construction of public infrastructure, such as streets and roads, is one of the intended uses of Type A (MEDC) and Type B (MCDC) corporation sales tax revenues for promoting new and expanded businesses in McKinney.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO