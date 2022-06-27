ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

McKinney Community Profile: Meet Shannon White of GracetoChange

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShannon White had her last drink on Aug. 24, 2007. Soon after, she decided to help others with recovery and went back to school to become a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor. Today, she is the founder and executive director of GracetoChange, a McKinney-based organization that works to "break the cycle of...

Allen business briefs: bike parade and blood

The Fairview Town Center will be hosting its annual Fourth of July Bike Parade event at its fountain court on Monday. The parade will take a lap around the fountain from 9-11 a.m. More information can be found online at t.ly/sTeW. Watters Creek blood drive. A blood drive will take...
ALLEN, TX
Celina news roundup: Clean sweep, fireworks rules, water billing workshop and more

July 19 - Celina Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. As Collin County residents prepare to celebrate July 4, the Collin County Sheriff's Office clarified local fireworks regulations. Firework use and possession is only allowed in the unincorporated areas of Collin County, the office stated. In other words, as long as...
CELINA, TX
Sherman holds meeting to discuss new rec center

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- The City of Sherman held a meeting Tuesday night what citizens would want from a new recreation center. "We're just asking the community for their input about what they would like to see in a potential future recreation center," said recreation coordinator Dylan Johnson. After a...
SHERMAN, TX
Communion Neighborhood Cooperative closes diner in Richardson

The Communion Modern Diner permanently ceased operations effective June 23. (Courtesy Communion Neighborhood Cooperative) The Communion Modern Diner permanently closed, effective June 23. According to a sign posted on the diner’s door, the closure was caused by an “unprecedented price increase” from the diner’s vendors. The diner was located at 514 Lockwood Drive and was part of the Communion Neighborhood Cooperative, which also includes the Communion coffee shop and a coworking office space. www.communioncooperative.com/coffee-eats.
Rockwall’s Fourth of July Celebration to feature parachute jump

ROCKWALL, TX (June 29, 2022) The 2022 Independence Day Celebration will take place on Monday, July 4th at Harry Myers Park and will again feature a special presentation. Parachutists will jump from a vintage WWII Navy R4D-6S airplane, flown by the Dallas-Fort Worth Wing of the Commemorative Air Force. The R4D-6S will fly over Harry Myers Park at about 6:40 p.m., followed by a parachute demonstration at approximately 6:45 p.m. before the fireworks display at dusk.
ROCKWALL, TX
McKinney medical student receives top award from Southwestern Medical Foundation

Southwestern Medical Foundation presented Cayenne L. Price, M.D., with the Ho Din Award at the UT Southwestern Medical School Commencement Ceremonies on May 12. Established in 1943 by Southwestern Medical Foundation, the Ho Din Award recognizes those who exemplify the unique personal qualities embodied in all great physicians – medical wisdom and human understanding. The award represents the ideals and aspirations on which the school was built and continues to be the highest honor bestowed on a graduating UT Southwestern medical student.
MCKINNEY, TX
Dallas church to continue helping women travel for abortion

Members of a Dallas church are off the philosophical sidelines and square into the debate over abortion rights. They are helping women travel to states that are more abortion-friendly. Good Day talked to First Unitarian Church of Dallas senior minister Daniel Kanter about his church's commitment to abortion rights.
DALLAS, TX
How Mesquite carries on the oldest sport in the southwest

This was indeed my first rodeo. Walking into the Mesquite arena, crowds of people filled the doorways, shuffling around to find their seats, get food, drinks and buy souvenirs to commemorate their visit to Texas’ official rodeo capital. As advertisements played on the central TV, a buzz filled the...
MESQUITE, TX
As Institutional Buyers Target Dallas Housing, Some Homeowners Prefer Selling to Actual Humans

Jay Narey, a local real estate agent with Keller Williams and 20 years of experience, has watched as investors buy up properties across the country, including in North Texas. The trend is altering the housing supply and driving up prices, Narey said. Over the last year, though, a growing number of his customers have preferred selling to individuals or couples instead of what are known as institutional buyers.
DALLAS, TX
Chemirmir indicted for additional cases of capital murder of Frisco, Plano women

A Collin County grand jury has indicted Billy Chemirmir for additional cases of capital murder, Collin County Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis announced Tuesday. The indictments involve accusations of murdering Marilyn Bixler, age 90, in Frisco on Sept. 17, 2017; Diane Delahunty, age 79, in Plano on Dec. 3, 2017; Helen Lee, age 82, in Frisco on Sept. 2, 2017; and Mamie Miya, age 93, in Plano on Dec. 8, 2017.
PLANO, TX
Mesquite Rodeo draws popup business

Mesquite Champion Rodeo Director Travis Wheat says that one of the goals of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo is to get more people in the metroplex under a cowboy hat. While waiting for Saturday's Championship Rodeo to begin, patrons swarmed the stalls of local vendors selling leather goods, rodeo memorabilia, handmade air fresheners and hats.
The Top 7 Burger Joints In Collin County

Mark Stuertz’s quest for Collin County’s top eateries continues with this round-up of his favorite burger places. Come take a look and plan your next meal with his list. Butchering and grinding since 1974, Ye Ole Butcher Shop Meat Market-Burger Joint resembles an old-fashioned meat dispensary. Its modest refrigerator case is packed with steaks, briskets, roasts, chops even sides of beef. But the on-premises/to go action is centered around its freshly ground burgers. We opted for the “All the Way Buffalo Burger with Cheese” served on a brioche bun: rich, hearty and immensely satisfying. They also serve 12-Point Buck Burgers (Tuesdays), Elk Burgers (Wednesday) and Wild Hog Burgers (Thursdays). Beef, too. For the veg heads, they have veggie burgers, but truth be told, vegetarians are a hunted species in these parts: There’s a trophy vegan torso — allegedly collected at a Dallas salad bar — mounted on the wall. So watch your six if you run exclusively on celery and arugula.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Proposed apartments in Mesquite denied due to safety and traffic

Commissioners on the Mesquite Planning and Zoning Commission gave their final decision on an affordable housing development on Monday. After revisiting an apartment complex development off Highway 80, the commission decided in a 5-1 vote to recommend denial of an apartment building to City Council. The complex, a 96-unit building...
MESQUITE, TX
Little Elm's annual July Jubilee celebration to take place Monday

Little Elm's annual July Jubilee celebration is now days away. The town's annual Fourth of July celebration is slated to take place on Monday, July 4 with two simultaneous firework shows. One of these will take place at the Little Elm High School parking lot, while the other will take...
LITTLE ELM, TX
16 Best Things to Do in Wylie, TX

Wylie is a city in Collin County, Texas. It's a rapidly growing suburb of Dallas and home to just over 41,000 residents. Its former name was Nickelville, thanks to the first shop established in the city. In 1887, it changed its name in honor of Colonel William D. Wylie. He...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

