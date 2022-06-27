ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Lionel Messi told Barcelona he would only sign a new contract if they signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool, claims new Bayern Munich star's agent, as he lifts the lid on negotiations from last year - before superstar joined PSG

By Abdi Rashid For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Lionel Messi demanded Barcelona to sign Sadio Mane before eventually deciding to leave for PSG, according to the latter's agent.

As his Barca contract started to run down last year, Messi went into negotiations with the club before moving to France in a stunning deal due to the LaLiga's side's financial woes.

The signing of Mane, who was playing for Liverpool at the time, was one of Messi's demands when he was negotiating for the new deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44GHKf_0gNEekOe00
Lionel Messi (right) demanded Barcelona to sign Sadio Mane, who was at Liverpool then 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09HL82_0gNEekOe00

That's according to Mane's agent, Bacary Cisse, who told RMC Sport: 'Last year it could have also happened with FC Barcelona.

'It was Lionel Messi who imposed Sadio Mane in the deal when it was a question of him extending to Barca. He had given two names: Sadio Mane and an Argentinian central defender.'

Cisse also revealed PSG were interested in signing Mane this summer but a possible transfer ended due to the departure of club chief Leonardo.

'Yes, PSG did indeed "attack" Sadio. Leonardo had several contacts with the German agent .They saw each other, they discussed the ins and outs of a possible transfer of Sadio at PSG, but it ended there,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fDLJS_0gNEekOe00
Lionel Messi left Barcelona in a stunning move to Paris Saint Germain last summer 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MdgVX_0gNEekOe00
Mane left Liverpool this summer to join Bayern Munich after spending six years with the Reds

'Everyone knows that Leonardo was on an ejection seat - we had to wait.'

Messi previously displayed his admiration for Mane after voting for him to win the FIFA Best Award three years ago.

The Senegal international went on to finish fourth and Messi said:'It's a shame to see Mane finish in fourth place. But I think there have been a lot of great players this year. That's why it was difficult to choose a particular player.

'But I chose Sadio Mane (for The Best award) because he's a player that I like. Mane achieved a great year that was exceptional for the entire Liverpool team. That's why I chose him.'

Comments / 0

#Liverpool#Barcelona#Psg#Bayern Munich#Rmc Sport#Argentinian#German
Daily Mail

