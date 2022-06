I watched the Caldwell Cup at the Birmingham Sailing Club this weekend. It’s a regatta, or a sailing race, the club puts on in memory of its founder. People wake up at the crack of dawn so they can be able to hit the water at 8 AM sharp, and then sail until sundown. While I was there, watching the race everyone was so welcoming. Almost none of them had met me before that Saturday, but they were so happy to see me—so eager to tell me about their community of sailors, and why they did races like this every weekend. Read on to hear about what I learned.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO