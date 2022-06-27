Hearing Monday on request for new trial in Iowa trooper’s murder

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (WHO) – A judge will consider whether a man found guilty of killing an Iowa State Patrol sergeant deserves a new trial during a hearing Monday afternoon.

Back in May, Michael Lang was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Iowa State Patrol sergeant Jim Smith after an hours-long standoff in April of 2021. He was also convicted of attempted murder and assault on a peace officer with the intent to inflict serious injury.

According to the motion, Lang is requesting a new trial because he believes the court failed to instruct the jury on the definition of self-defense. He also claims there was no evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that his acts were premeditated or done with the specific intent to kill.

Lang’s sentencing had originally been scheduled for Monday afternoon. If he is not granted a new trial, Lang will be sentenced to the mandatory term of life in prison on the first-degree murder conviction.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Grundy County Courthouse.

