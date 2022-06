It is both disgraceful and absurd that the United Nations should be forced to rattle a tin to prevent a major environmental and humanitarian catastrophe that, without intervention, is all but inevitable. The UN needs just $20m more – chump change, in terms of international funding – to begin unloading more than a million barrels of oil from a fast-decaying tanker moored off the coast of Yemen, in the fragile ecosystem of the Red Sea. Yet it has been forced to take the rare step of turning to the public to crowdfund cash, after governments failed to stump enough up. In the week of the UN’s Oceans conference, it is still waiting to amass sufficient funds.

