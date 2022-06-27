ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upstate school district continues summer meal distribution after Congress extends pandemic-era bill

By Christine Scarpelli
 3 days ago

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Congress passed the ‘Keep Kids Fed Act’ on Friday, June 24, which aims to continue free meals for students this summer regardless of family income.

A relaxation of the family income cap was set to expire at the end of the month.

7NEWS visited Joanna-Woodson Elementary on Monday, where volunteers were making lunches for kids who are not able to get nutritious food when school is out for summer.

Laurens School District 56 Director of Child Nutrition Cindy Jacobs said many of these kids rely on meals during the week, and district employees pack snacks and meals to last all weekend long.

Jacobs said the meals her administrators and volunteers serve are stable and healthy, ensuring better lives for the kids. Jacobs said COVID caused supply chain issues making it hard to find items like wheat bread or other specific types of foods monitored by the USDA regulations.

Now that the bill has passed through the House it heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Rules that let all students receive meals for free at school regardless of family income level are set to expire before the start of the next school year.

