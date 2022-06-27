ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt, NY

Long Island woman in alleged DWI crash with kids in car: cops

By Aaron Feis
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZUxV_0gNEdTNO00

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island woman is facing multiple counts of DWI after crashing into a parked tow truck with two young children in her car, according to police.

Sheila Jadick, 31, was driving a 2010 Mercedes-Benz near Babylon Turnpike and Cumberland Avenue in Roosevelt around 9:25 p.m. Sunday when she slammed into an unoccupied tow truck, officials said.

First responders found Jadick holding a 4-year-old girl who was bleeding from the forehead, and accompanied by a 3-year-old boy, who appeared unharmed, according to authorities.

All three were transported to a local hospital. But while the children were treated and released to the care of a family member, Jadick was held in custody.

The Westbury resident was charged with one count of DWI, another two counts of DWI in violation of Leandra’s Law, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. A state law on the books since 2009, Leandra’s Law makes it an automatic felony to drive drunk with a person under the age of 16 in the car.

Jadick was awaiting arraignment on Monday.

