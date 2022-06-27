ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Sound Off calls from Friday, June 24

Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks for the excellent letter about solar panels in the June 13 Chronicle (Page A6, titled “There must be a sense of urgency,” by Ellie Brahe). Rooftop solar is an excellent way to help solve America’s energy needs. It is produced where it is used and any excess is used by...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

US 41 widening forces KFC in Inverness to close

In June 2019, the Inverness KFC off U.S. 41 North was completely renovated inside and out to bring it up to modern standards. Today, it’s closed. And soon, it will be razed. The restaurant, along with other properties, was in the way of the one-mile widening of U.S. 41.
INVERNESS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Inverness, FL
County
Citrus County, FL
Crystal River, FL
Business
Local
Florida Industry
Citrus County, FL
Business
City
Crystal River, FL
Ocala Gazette

Backroom Briefing: On a Road to Nowhere?

Local-government opposition continues to build against an extension of Florida’s Turnpike that state lawmakers promoted as helping with future growth and hurricane evacuations. The Citrus County Commission on Monday backed a “no-build” stance as it considered four proposed options for extending the turnpike northwest from Wildwood, where the toll...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

SWFWMD to burn 250 acres of its Citrus County lands to reduce wildfire risks

With a goal of reducing wildfire risks in Citrus County, the Southwest Florida Water Management District is planning controlled burns for 250 acres of its local lands. From July through September, the district (SWFWMD) will burn 50 acres on its Chassahowitzka River and coastal swamps property, and 200 acres within the Potts Preserve, ignited in small, manageable units.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County history at a glance

1822 May 25 – By one of the Acts of Congress, the sum of $6,000 was appropriated for a survey of the coast of Florida under the direction of the President. An accurate chart of the coast, as well as the knowledge of the capabilities of the numerous little islands that are located on it, are the things of great importance. We are told that many of these islands are heavily timbered and several of them abound with deer, evidence that the soil is good and that they are supplied with fresh water. There is no possible reason why these islands should not produce the coffee tree and most other West India plants.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County Utilities offers water conservation workshop

Citrus County Utilities is offering a free online Irrigation 101 workshop July 14 from 1-4 p.m. This training offers the basics of operating an irrigation system in Florida. Learn how to work the irrigation controller and how long to run each zone. Find out how much water to apply during summer versus winter. Discover simple maintenance tips to keep the system in check, hear about local soils and plant water needs, explore the benefits of WaterSense labeled irrigation controllers and more.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Scallop season is upon us

As always, be mindful of rules, regulations and the environment. While some could claim that the underwater experience with the manatee is Citrus County’s biggest tourism draw, not too far behind it is scallop season. Running from July 1 to Sept. 24 on the Nature Coast, the 2022 scallop...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Levy County, FL, Reports Case of EEE

An undervaccinated yearling Paint colt in Levy County, Florida, presented clinically on June 16 with seizure-like activity and became laterally recumbent (down and unable to get up) with dull mentation and nystagmus (rapid, involuntary eye movements). His temperature was 103.5, he had a heart rate of 84, and his mucous membranes were pale. He had shown no symptoms two hours prior, and the other horses on the property were nonsymptomatic. The horse was confirmed positive on June 23 and has been euthanized, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

We should be allowed to face our accusers

So much concern and attention is placed on a little white cross, yet there are eyesores in many neighborhoods throughout The Villages. I’m not talking about well-placed lawn ornaments neatly placed in beautifully landscaped front yards, rather the haphazardly places “disasters” found sporadically in various communities. Yes, we should all be allowed to decorate our yards in ways that make us happy, but remember this is a community and we need to consider how our adorned yards affect those around us. For example, if you were looking to purchase a home in The Villages, would you choose a home found next to a neat, moderately adorned yard, or the one that looks like an eyesore or front yard rummage sale? We all want our homes and yards to be our own, personalizing them with our special touch, just not go overboard and think of those around us. A little white cross, placed neatly in the yard hurts no one, but a yard filled with a dozen little white crosses would become redundant or even an eyesore.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Central Florida Electric CO-OP votes to provide broadband

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - An electric company is planning to bring broadband internet access to customers in Levy, Dixie, and Gilchrist Counties. The Central Florida Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors voted yes on a network project to provide internet through fiberoptic cables to operate equipment and provide internet to all customers.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident shares thoughts on growth in southwest Ocala

There are three very important topics that need to be brought to the attention of the City of Ocala. The first topic is that the area of Marion Oaks is growing extremely fast. Construction is outrageous, which in a way is good because it’s increasing the housing value, but of course it will also increase taxes in a time when everything from food to gas has practically doubled in price.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

What's Happening: July 1

Marion County’s 2022 State of the County Address will be hosted by Board of County Commissioners Chairman Carl Zalak III at the Circle Square Cultural Center on Friday, July 8. The Center is at 8395 SW 80th St., west of Ocala. The Master the Possibilities event is free for...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Chiefland Chamber news

The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Duke Energy for sponsoring the General Membership luncheon on Friday, held at The Gathering Table Restaurant. The Speakers were Lindsey Oliveri and Shawn Tyler, who gave us some valuable information on the new Solar Farm in the Chiefland area....
Citrus County Chronicle

FWC to remove 12 derelict boats from Withlacoochee River, around Cedar Key

A dozen derelict vessels are being removed from the Withlacoochee River and around Cedar Key in Levy County. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced the project Wednesday, June 29, with the work starting June 21 with the removal of the “Miss Katherine,” a 38-foot shrimp boat, from the Withlacoochee River between Citrus and Levy counties.
CEDAR KEY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Commissioners deserve thanks for vote

Thank you Citrus County Board of County Commissioners for your unanimous support in voting no on the "No Build" turnpike extensions through Citrus County and northern neighbors. Florida cannot support more sprawl. Construction is just one aspect of a business plan. Our resources are on thin ice now and it's...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus Libraries to host presentation on animal protection

Citrus Libraries is excited to host a presentation led by the Citrus County Foundation for Animal Protection (CCFAP), a support organization for homeless animals in Citrus County. CCFAP works primarily to help the animals at the local shelter run by Citrus County Animal Services. The nonprofit was formed to ensure...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy