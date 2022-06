Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colo. 2021 stats: Not only the long snapper, Midkiff was the holder for Andre Szmyt in all 12 games last season. Held for field goals and PATs. 2022 projections: Aaron Bolinsky’s been stalwart for the Syracuse Orange. So not sure he’s breaking into the ranks there, but as the incumbent holder, he should see the field again this season.

