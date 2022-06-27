ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NYC, San Francisco Pride Parade crowds panic after confusing fireworks, fight for gunfire

By Danielle Wallace
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe perceived noise of gunfire sent crowds running during two of the country’s largest Pride Parades in New York City and San Francisco this weekend despite law enforcement confirming false alarms. Despite videos showing Manhattan revelers storming away from the sound of what they thought was a shooting,...

www.foxnews.com

jus sayin
2d ago

Gay Pride month apparently has no legal standing. It seems to be the invention of corporations and the media outlets that they control. Yet all Americans are constantly bombarded by this twisted propaganda.

RightTurnClyde
3d ago

Hmmmm. 100 years ago, there was "The flight of the Valkries". Now we have "The flight of the 🧚‍♀️ fairys "

Guest
3d ago

If they are so afraid of gun fire, way do they parade them selfs down the street. Could have a parade to the White House. Lol

