People wanting to come onto Gilbert Public Schools elementary and junior high buildings will soon need to clear a new security check first via a video intercom system. The Governing Board voted 5-4 last week to use $315,840 in bond money to purchase the system, which allows users to talk, hear and view visitors before granting access onto the campus. The action come on the heels of the elementary school shooting May 24 in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

