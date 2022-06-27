Treestock set for another year of freedom fun

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are hoping to take another step toward addressing a longtime eyesore in the community. Discussion on supporting the renovation of derelict property at 818 West Sheridan Avenue--otherwise known as the Johnson Brothers Mill building--is on the agenda of the Shenandoah City Council's regular meeting at 6 this (Tuesday) evening at City Hall. Council members are also expected to set a public hearing on the proposal for July 12 at 6 p.m. At its last regular meeting two weeks ago, Margaret Brady, owner of MALOJA, LLC., detailed plans to restore the venerable, vacant structure into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Estimates place the renovation project at more than $502,000. Brady's payment plan entails a three-pronged approach, including $250,000 in tax increment financing from the city. Also, Brady says the Johnson family would sell the building to MALOJA for a nominal cost, and contribute to the external rehab's cost.

