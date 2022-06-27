ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Treestock set for another year of freedom fun

By Adam Kiesel
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nebraska City) -- One Nebraska town is ready to celebrate freedom with a can't-miss event. Treestock is back for another year in Nebraska City July 2-4. The festival is a high-energy three days that attracts visitors both near and far. Tammy Partsch says that the town will definitely be buzzing with...

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

Shen volunteers prep for fireworks show

(Shenandoah) -- Final preparations are underway for another Independence Day fireworks show in Shenandoah. Huge crowds are expected in Sportsman's Park Saturday evening at around 9:30 for the annual fireworks extravaganza--the culmination of Star Spangled Shenandoah activities throughout the day. Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray and Bryston Dunkeson of the city's water department are coordinators of this year's program. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Gray says he and Dunkeson stepped up after the "chief shooter," Charlie Spencer, asked for help.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska Bush Pullers rolling into Mills County Saturday

(Malvern) -- Mills County is ready for some high-octane fun this Saturday. On July 2, a number of powerful machines will be rolling into the fairgrounds for the Mills County Fair Tractor Pull. The night's event is being hosted by the Nebraska Bush Pullers, who are making their fifth trip back to the area. Ryan Wilgenbusch, a spokesperson for the pull, says the show the Pullers put on is unmatched.
KETV.com

Here are the 55 nonprofits receiving ARPA funds from the city of Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha announced Wednesday that 55 nonprofits are receiving funding from the ARPA Community Grant Program. The city chose the United Way of the Midlands and the Omaha Community Foundation to help dole out the funding to nonprofits. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said the...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

POET Corning investing back into community improvement

(Corning) -- POET Bioprocessing's Corning location has awarded several grants to local organizations to further community improvement. The company's "Never Satisfied" program distributed grants worth $1,000 each to six groups located in Corning, Prescott, Stanton, Red Oak, and Creston. The goal of the grants is to continue supporting organizations with the mission of helping make their respective communities safer and more vibrant. On the KMA "Morning Show," POET Corning's General Manager Scott Sawtelle says his team is proud to give back to the places that do so much for others.
PRESCOTT, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Route announced for Hermanson procession

The public is encouraged to line the route from the funeral home to Cedar Bluffs Tuesday for Saunders County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Hermanson. Hermanson, 45, of Cedar Bluffs was on duty June 22 when he died of what officials believe was a heart ailment. The escort for Hermanson is...
CEDAR BLUFFS, NE
WOWT

Omaha metro schools adjust to changes in free lunch programs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week, Congress passed the Keep Kids Fed Act, extending the expanded pandemic-era distribution of free meals for all students through the summer. Starting in the fall, schools will have to turn to other programs to provide free or affordable meals to students. Free meals for...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Marvin Penning, 79, Nebr. City

Visitation Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church - Nebr. City. Memorials: St. Mary's Catholic Church - Nebr. City or Lourdes Central Catholic School - Nebr. City. Notes: Military Honors will be conducted at the church following the Mass. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
klkntv.com

Lincoln is one of 7 cities to receive funding to put wood waste to use

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln will receive up to $400,000 in funding and technical support from Bloomberg Philanthropies for a project that will turn wood waste into biochar. Biochar is a carbon-rich, charcoal-like substance that promotes plant growth, water retention, fertilizer reduction, carbon sequestration, waste management and soil health.
LINCOLN, NE
Imperial Republican

Special elk season in nearby counties causing concern

A special elk depredation season set by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on private land in parts of Perkins, Lincoln, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties is getting a lot of attention. While some farmers, hunters and elected representatives believe the details of the July 1-31 season were not well...
PARKS, NE
kmaland.com

East Mills project planning progresses

(Malvern) -- Officials and residents in the East Mills School District continue to pour over drawings for a major facilities renovation project. Last September, the district's voters approved a $22 million bond issue with almost 64% of the vote. Proceeds from the bond issue will provide for an expansion and renovation of the Malvern junior-senior high school into a pre-K-12 facility. East Mills School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News members of the district's facilities review committee meet again Wednesday to continue to hammer out a final plan for the project. Hood says one of the committee's previous decisions was to construct a two-story addition to the junior-senior high school.
MALVERN, IA
kmaland.com

Johnson Brothers Mill-related action on council's agenda

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are hoping to take another step toward addressing a longtime eyesore in the community. Discussion on supporting the renovation of derelict property at 818 West Sheridan Avenue--otherwise known as the Johnson Brothers Mill building--is on the agenda of the Shenandoah City Council's regular meeting at 6 this (Tuesday) evening at City Hall. Council members are also expected to set a public hearing on the proposal for July 12 at 6 p.m. At its last regular meeting two weeks ago, Margaret Brady, owner of MALOJA, LLC., detailed plans to restore the venerable, vacant structure into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Estimates place the renovation project at more than $502,000. Brady's payment plan entails a three-pronged approach, including $250,000 in tax increment financing from the city. Also, Brady says the Johnson family would sell the building to MALOJA for a nominal cost, and contribute to the external rehab's cost.
SHENANDOAH, IA
klkntv.com

Lincoln officials working to secure second water source

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has begun a project to help Lincoln secure a second source of water to fulfill future demands. Baird announced the new project, called Water 2.0: Securing Lincoln’s Second Source, on Tuesday. She has formed the Mayor’s Water Source Advisory Council,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Portion of 14th Street in Lincoln closed until August

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A portion of 14th Street from Adams to Superior Streets is shut down for the Lincoln on the Move improvement project. The road was closed on Monday and is scheduled to be completed on Aug. 14, city officials say. StarTran Route 41-Havelock bus stops will...
LINCOLN, NE

