ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Kohr Explores: Hotel in Astoria offers picture perfect getaway

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QsAtj_0gNEaJtz00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — If you’re looking for a picture perfect summer getaway, look no further than the northern Oregon coast!

Cannery Pier Hotel and Spa in Astoria was recently renovated, but its historic charm was maintained.

Washington increases patrol for drivers with unsecured cargo

Kohr Harlan showed off what you can expect during a summer visit right on the waters of the Columbia River.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
thenewzealandtimes.com

Take a quick and tasty trip to the oldest city on the West Coast

Pier check-in On a recent weekend after a month of volunteering at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Cape Disappointment State Park, my husband and I took the road and crossed the vast Columbia River to the big city, aka Astoria, Ore. This deep-water port is particularly busy at...
ASTORIA, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ The Great Outdoors: Sturgeon fishing on the Columbia River

Oregon anglers are blessed with opportunities to catch varieties of fish — salmon, trout and warm water species like bass and walleye. But when it comes to size, degree of difficulty and eating quality, nothing beats sturgeon. And one place to look for them is in the Columbia River near Astoria.
ASTORIA, OR
KGW

Controversial LIV Golf hosted glitzy draft party at Portland nonprofit

PORTLAND, Ore. — LIV Golf, the controversial Saudi-backed golf league, kicked off its first U.S. event with a glitzy gala at a Portland nonprofit. The LIV Golf Portland Pro Am Pairing Party was held at The Redd in Southeast Portland’s industrial district. The event space is owned by the environmental nonprofit Ecotrust.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
City
Portland, OR
Astoria, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Astoria, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
State
Washington State
hereisoregon.com

Where to see Fourth of July fireworks, parades and rodeos in Oregon

With stops and starts, Fourth of July celebrations have certainly been truncated the past two years. But 2022 promises one huge red, white and blue Independence Day across the state. With the exception of the Fort Vancouver fireworks show, most celebrations are back, bigger and better than before. No matter...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Coast#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Picture Perfect#Spa#Pier#Kohr Explores#Nexstar Media Inc
KATU.com

Shark carcass found on Oregon Coast recovered, frozen for use in research

SEASIDE, Ore. - The carcass of a broadnose sevengill shark washed ashore Sunday at the south end of Arcadia Beach State Park on the Oregon Coast. "The 8.7-foot, female shark had died prior to washing in but was still in remarkable shape," according to a report from the Seaside Aquarium Monday afternoon. "This morning the tide was low enough for us to recover the 120-pound shark, which will be frozen and used as both an educational tool and for ongoing research through Oregon State University."
SEASIDE, OR
KGW

Astoria bans daytime camping on public property

ASTORIA, Ore. — The city of Astoria is limiting the hours people can camp on public property in order to cut down the number of people sleeping outside local businesses and parks for long periods of time. An ordinance passed during last week’s city council meeting only allows people...
ASTORIA, OR
thereflector.com

14 Acres Vineyard & Winery to host summer concert series

A vineyard and winery in North Clark County will once again put on its summer concert series, which showcases local musicians every weekend from July to August. David Regan, the owner of Ridgefield-based 14 Acres Vineyard & Winery, is ready to host the musicians and also has some new exclusive wines to unveil to guests.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
opb.org

Heat wave settling in across Northwest; Portland likely to hit 100 Sunday

The first heat wave of the summer is making for a toasty weekend across the Pacific Northwest, with a cool-down not projected until Tuesday. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service continues a heat advisory for all of Western Oregon and Western Washington, plus parts of south-central Oregon and Central Washington, through 10 p.m. Monday. Daytime highs are expected to be from 90 to 102 degrees in Western Oregon, with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
PORTLAND, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: 'Sorry' shoplifter gives back stolen wares

The Scappoose Police Department responded to calls for service from May 23-June 11, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, May 23 Police were dispatched to a death investigation in the 51000 block of Southeast Eighth Street. It was determined that the death occurred due to natural causes. Tuesday, May 24 Police were dispatched to the report of a male juvenile in the 33000 block of Southwest Sycamore...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Chronicle

Inslee Visits Cowlitz County, Says State Gas Tax Holiday Wouldn't Lower Prices in Washington

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee confirmed Thursday he is not considering a state gas tax holiday, despite the continuing high prices at the pump. President Joe Biden urged Congress Wednesday to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months. Inslee told The Daily News temporarily ending the state gas tax would not lower high gas prices in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
kptv.com

Woman injured after semi hits her car on I-5

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – Joyl Sartin is recovering after a semi-truck hit her car while she was driving on I-5 near Woodland, WA. “It’s put me out of work and my kids, they’re without their mom right now and I’m going to be hospitalized for who knows how long. My life is completely changed in one day,” she said.
WOODLAND, WA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy