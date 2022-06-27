ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copemish, MI

Copemish Woman In Critical Condition After Crash

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago
A Copemish woman was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City in critical condition after a crash on Sunday.

Troopers from the Cadillac State Police Post say they were called to the single vehicle crash around 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

They say the 32-year-old woman was driving on Faylor Road in Cleon Township when she went off the road.

She hit a mailbox and a tree, flipped her car, and was thrown from the vehicle.

Troopers believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

IN THIS ARTICLE
