Copemish Woman In Critical Condition After Crash

A Copemish woman was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City in critical condition after a crash on Sunday.

Troopers from the Cadillac State Police Post say they were called to the single vehicle crash around 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

They say the 32-year-old woman was driving on Faylor Road in Cleon Township when she went off the road.

She hit a mailbox and a tree, flipped her car, and was thrown from the vehicle.

Troopers believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.