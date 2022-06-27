ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Tappan, NJ

Softball: Big North Conference Player of the Year, stat leaders and more honors, 2022

By Brian Bobal
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Player of the Year: Isabella Chugranis put up a record-setting season for Old Tappan. Many people would look at a...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Hunterdon County baseball postseason honors, 2022

Summing up all the ways that Logan Mason contributed for Hunterdon Central this season into a few words would seem nearly impossible. But when it came time to describe the standout right fielder/relief ace, head coach Kevin Cuozzi harkened back to a different era of baseball, one that Mason assuredly would have been successful in as well.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Bombshell: USC, UCLA plan to join Big Ten, leave Pac-12 | What it means for Rutgers

Rutgers could be taking annual cross-country trip(s) to sunny Los Angeles, California, in the not-so-distant future. Pac-12 expert Jon Wilner reported in a bombshell revelation on Thursday that USC and UCLA -- two of the most historic athletic departments in college sports -- may leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten as early as the 2024 season. Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger confirmed the news shortly after.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Old Tappan, NJ
Old Tappan, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Yankees coach explains Clay Holmes’ sudden success as closer

The New York Yankees are reaping the benefits of a successful Clay Holmes. Pitching coach Matt Blake spoke to MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM about the club’s closer. “One of the things with Clay is, obviously, he had a really good sinker coming over to us and we just wanted to reinforce what made the sinker a really good pitch. Some of it had to do with the way the seams align, and making sure he gets to the best version of it consistently. As he gets more consistent with it, he gets a better idea of where to target and where to visualize the pitch needs to start. And then he complemented that with a little bit bigger slider, similar to some of the other guys, over the off season. You know, it’s one of the ones too, where we’re not trying to muddy the waters. He’s got a really good pitch, he has some success with us, why would we change. But to his credit, he’s like ‘There are still things I can do to untap more potential here,’ and he bought in and went for it. He’s a student of the game and works really hard, so I’m just in the fruit of that now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Hall-of-Fame head coach: Giants are in ‘great hands’ with Brian Daboll

It appears that Brian Daboll may be quietly turning the New York Giants around. According to Michael Strahan and Tiki Barber on WFAN on Tuesday, Daboll has been bringing Giants legends of the past around as a strategy to encourage and mentor current players. In particular, he has sought out the advice of legendary coach and 2-time Super Bowl champion Jimmy Johnson.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

New religious leader welcomed at Central Jersey temple

Temple Micah in Lawrenceville has selected Rabbi Lois Ruderman to succeed retiring Rabbi Elisa Goldberg. Ruderman comes to Temple Micah after serving as the rabbi and spiritual leader of Congregation Kol Am in Freehold. Prior to that, she led a congregation in Bergen County. She is a graduate of the...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

This Diner is Named Among the Best in the United States and it’s RIGHT Here in New Jersey

When we talk about real "Jersey" flavor, I think we have to include pizza, seafood, Jersey tomato, and corn. Another thing I think we need to add to the list is "diner food". The New Jersey "diner" is the original and it's what diners around the nation inspire to be. We have great diners right here at the Shore and around the State. It's no wonder when Tasting Table came out with their list of best diners in America, that one from New Jersey would be on the list. Only surprise is that there is not more lol I definately think we could of had a few that made this list, but maybe they wanted to make it fair to other portions of the country.
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
200K+
Followers
113K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy