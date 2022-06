The Chicago Bears report signing 39th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, CB out of the University of Washington Kyler Gordon, to his rookie deal. As per usual the earlier draft picks are the last to sign, and Gordon was one of only 2 of the Bears picks not yet under contract prior to the announcement this weekend. Gordon was the Bears first selection in this past draft and one that really excited the coaching staff and those involved in the draft process.

