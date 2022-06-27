ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Atari 50th Anniversary Interview with Nolan Bushnell

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 27th 2022 marks the 50th Anniversary of Atari....

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - Announcement Trailer. Check out the trailer for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, an upcoming interactive game experience that will be available in November 2022 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is an interactive history of the publisher, featuring the ability to unlock games across five decades of Atari's library while learning about the background behind the games and the individuals behind the projects on six platforms including Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, Atari ST, Atari Jaguar, and Atari Lynx. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration also features never-before-seen interviews, sketches, as well as bonus games including dozens of newly finished "never-completed" or unreleased games from the 1980s, and much more from Atari's history.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ch10 - Shifting History

You should speak to Edelgard right away. They will introduce you to Battle Suggestions. All upcoming chapters will now begin by deciding on a Battle Suggestion. Each suggestion will provide a specific effect for your entire army during that chapter. You must pick one. The units that made the suggestion will get a boost to their Morale and gain support points with you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Skate 4: New Trailer Revealed, EA Asking for Playtesters

Since Skate 3’s release over 12 years ago, fans and newcomers alike have eagerly awaited the release of Skate 4 (also known as skate.). Though it’s been almost a year since Full Circle's last update, the newly-formed team wants players to know that they're “still working on it.”
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Bushnell
IGN

Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers: Answering Your Questions About Cyber Space and More. Sonic Frontiers' Cyber Space has finally been revealed, and we're now able to talk about it. We gathered a bunch of twitter questions to answer based off our 4 hours of hands-on experience with an early build of Sonic Frontiers, capping off a month long of Sonic Frontiers coverage for IGN First.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Deliver Us Mars

Check out 12 minutes of gameplay from an early chapter in Deliver Us Mars, the upcoming sci-fi action-adventure set on the Red Planet, after protagonist Kathy Johanson crash-lands. Developer KeokeN says "This level offers a framework for players to learn Deliver Us Mars' platforming - then the challenge will gradually escalate over the course of the game, with the puzzle mechanics highlighted in this footage similarly ramping up in difficulty." Deliver Us Mars will be released on September 27 for PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Outriders Worldslayer

Outriders Worldslayer: 7 Tips and Tricks to Get You Started. Worldslayer brings in a fresh new update to spend hours of gameplay in with a new campaign, new leveling system, new gear, and more. Whether this is your first time diving into Outriders or you're a returning player wanting to get back into it for this DLC, we've got you covered on breaking down everything new in the Worldslayer update.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Stuntfest - World Tour - Announcement Trailer

Stuntfest - World Tour is headed to PC in 2022. Check out the announcement trailer for this upcoming game that combines racing, crashing, and destruction with an aimed ejection mechanism, where 18 players compete against each other in an elimination-based stunt show through various game modes.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atari#Video Game
IGN

How to Start The Delicious Last Course DLC

The Delicious Last Course is the first and only DLC available in Cuphead. Before you access it, you need to have some progress in the original game. Follow our guide to know how to start playing Cuphead’s DLC. Below, you can check the links on how to play this...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Bishop

The Bishop is the third optional boss battle in Cuphead’s DLC. It’s part of the only-parry bosses on the King’s platform, and you’ll unlock it after beating The Knight. Learn more about his tricks in this guide. If you want to check the other challenges from...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Campaign Co-op Beta Drops Next Week

At last, it looks like Halo Infinite is nearing its long-promised campaign co-op. 343 Industries has announced that a two-week-long beta preview of the feature is dropping next week, running from July 11 through July 22. The beta will include the entire campaign, and is available to anyone who either...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Naraka Bladepoint Characters and Builds

Welcome to the character and builds part of IGN's Naraka Bladepoint guide. This section includes everything you need to know about Naraka Bladepoint's characters and weapons, including which ones are worth your time and how to get the most out of your choices. We've also added builds for some of Naraka's more popular characters, Yoto Hime and Takeda Nobutada.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Valve: 'No Impact To Performance' After Steam Deck SSD Switch

Valve has clarified that its quiet switch of SSDs in the Steam Deck will have "no impact to performance" following concerns that the hardware had been downgraded. Polygon reported that Valve had changed the Steam Deck specs, with some 256GB and 512GB models coming with a different SSD than what was initially advertised. A switch from the PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe SSD to the PCIe Gen 3 x2 NVMe SSD appeared to be a downgrade, but Valve has refuted this to IGN.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PS Plus Free Games for July 2022 Finally Revealed

PlayStation Plus has seen many changes in the past week, from one single membership, it has now turned in to a tiered system. The three new tiers are PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Deluxe or Premium according to the player's region. Essential is the normal subscription that everyone is used to and Extra and Deluxe or Premium add a plethora of new games to the player's library.
FIFA
IGN

Necromancer Class Build and Paragon Guide

The Necromancer is a fan-favorite class in all of the Diablo franchise. If you're a necromancer, you're most likely not fighting alone and always have an army of skeletons behind you. In addition to that, its themes and skills just perfectly fit the already chaotic and demon-infested world of Diablo.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy