ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseland, LA

Deputies looking for man who allegedly poured acid and bleach on woman’s face

By Michael Scheidt
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nv4th_0gNEYCie00

ROSELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for James Ballard, Jr., 35, of Roseland.

Ballard is wanted for charges related to domestic violence after he allegedly “poured acid and Clorox toilet bleach on the victim’s face causing chemical burns,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

TSPO says the woman had other injuries as well, including a punctured lung and busted ear drum.

Woman found shot multiple times in Lafayette home dies from injuries

James Ballard, Jr., is charged with 1 count of Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, 1 count of Domestic abuse battery – child endangerment, 1 count of Protective order violation, 1 count of false imprisonment and 9 counts of failure to appear.

If you have any information on the location of the 35-year-old Louisiana man, please call the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc. anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245, or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

1-year-old kidnapped in Chalmette, abandoned along street near I-510

A 1-year-old was kidnapped in a vehicle stolen in Chalmette on Wednesday, and was later found unharmed but abandoned in New Orleans, authorities said. The vehicle, too, was abandoned, but the kidnapper remained at large. Investigators were seeking Johnathon Perkins, 21, of New Orleans on charges of theft, possession of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO: Couple in custody after drug bust

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office completed a drug investigation that led to the arrest of a couple. The sheriff’s office said 36-year-old Nicholas “Cali” Willard and his girlfriend, 34-year-old Sasha Lanclos, were seen by EBRSO Narcotics agents when Lanclos completed multiple drug transactions with Willard. As a result, agents received a search warrant for their Burbank Drive apartment and an arrest warrant for Willard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Tangipahoa, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Roseland, LA
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
WAFB

Male breaks glass with hammer during attempted burglary, authorities say

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a male suspect following an attempted burglary on Highway 51 at The Three Stooges store. Back on June 18, surveillance video at the Amite store shows the suspect using a claw hammer to break the glass on the store’s front door. He is seen striking the glass several times before taking off through the parking lot, according to authorities.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wgno.com

Big theft at Big Boss Shell in Tangipahoa

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Tangipahoa Parish Deputies are working to identify suspects in a Hammond business burglary. Deputies say the suspects stole about $4,000 in merchandise. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to deputies, the crime happened at the Big Boss...
HAMMOND, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales Police: Suspects stole $4,700 in cigarettes from store

Gonzales Police are searching for suspects wanted for first-degree robbery of $4,700 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store. According to police, the suspects entered the Circle K store at 2130 West Highway 30 in Gonzales on June 28 and allegedly led employees to believe they were armed with a handgun before stealing the cigarettes from the store's office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Acid#Violent Crime#Tangipahoa Inc#Nexstar Media Inc
WDSU

Family demanding answers as 15-year-old suspect who was shot by police is being denied to see his family while hospitalized

KENNER, La. — A 15-year-old who was shot and injured by a Kenner police officer during a police chase is being denied to see his family. The incident started around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday when authorities tried to stop a car in the Susan Park area. However, investigators state that the car refused to stop and a passenger got out of the vehicle on South Cumberland in Metairie and ran away.
KENNER, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

3 From Louisiana Arrested After Month-long Narcotics and Firearms Trafficking Investigation

3 From Louisiana Arrested After Month-long Narcotics and Firearms Trafficking Investigation. Louisiana – Throughout the month of June 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that their Narcotics Division conducted an investigation into the narcotics and firearms trafficking group known as the Blue Print Kids (“BPK”). According to EBRSO, this group was led by Ethan Hendricks, Jacquel Bellard, Marcus Elam, Quinton Rogers, and several other co-conspirators. During the investigation, agents discovered that the group was transporting large amounts of marijuana from Oregon to East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Third time is not the charm for BR woman charged with DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For one local woman, a night out at T.J. Ribs ended with a stay in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was at the BBQ restaurant on S. Acadian Thwy. when someone who appeared to be drunk walked outside.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating another carjacking from this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a carjacking that happened around 11 a.m. on Sunday. This is the third carjacking that has been reported by the New Orleans police that happened on Sunday. According to reports, the victim pulled over on the side of the road looking...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy