After days of dizzying trade rumors, it looks like the Nets will move forward with their two stars for at least one more season. Meanwhile, in Atlanta, sharpshooting point guard Trae Young is dreaming of leading a big three of his own. On Twitter, Young's recent activity indicates that he loves the idea of playing with Kevin Durant and Dejounte Murray, who would make the Hawks instant title contenders.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO