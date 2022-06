What: The $15 million multi-purpose venue opened in 2020 in Sioux City's former stockyards. The center features 80,000 square feet of arena space, including 55,000 square feet of indoor turf for various sporting events. It offers 3,822 square feet of banquet and meeting space and room for about 400 vendor booths. The city's Parks and Recreation Department moved its offices and much of its indoor programs from the Long Lines Family Rec Center to the Expo Center.

