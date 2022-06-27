Tower of Fantasy pre-registration is now available on Android, with game coming out soon

What you need to know

Pre-registration is now available for Tower of Fantasy on Android, an RPG similar to Genshin Impact.

Publisher Level Infinite is offering different levels of rewards based on the number of people who pre-register.

The upcoming open-world RPG is also set to release in Q3 2022, although a more specific date wasn't given.

After a closed beta test back in April, upcoming open-world RPG Tower of Fantasy is moving along. Publisher Level Infinite, owned by Tencent, announced today that pre-registration is now live, with an imminent release planned for Q3 2022. This means it could release any time between July and September barring any delays.

All you have to do to pre-register is go to Tower of Fantasy's official website and sign up. This is a great way to not only be prepared for when the game actually drops, but it can also help you get some rewards.

Tower of Fantasy will unlock several levels of rewards based on the number of registrants:

500,000 players: Astra Frame x1, Black Nucleus X2, Wholegrain Bread X10, Gold x2888.

1 million players: Limited Title x1, Black Nucleus X3, Fried Chicken X10, Weapon Battery III X4.

1.5 million players: Gold Nucleus X3, Avatar:Zeke x1,Sizzling Meat X10, Gold x3888

2 million players: Jetpack Paint: Orion x1, Gold Nucleus X3, Crispy Grilled Fish x10, Weapon battery III X4

2.5 million players: Outfit: Star Sand X1,Gold Nucleus X4, Nut Tea X10, Gold X6888.

If you're a PC player, you can also add it to your wishlist on Steam or Epic Games Store. You can also watch a brand new trailer about the world of Aida below.

We previewed Tower of Fantasy back in April after learning about it as a game that would take on Genshin Impact. Our writer Rachel Mogan found that it was anything but a Genshin Impact clone, although the two still share some similarities. On the surface, the two are similar. They both have gacha mechanics, hack-and-slash styled combat, and a striking and bright anime style.

That being said, Tower of Fantasy isn't about collecting characters. You collect what are called "banners," which are essentially like AI skins that you can put on and allow you to customize your play style. It also has a robust character creator and a more sci-fi setting and story.

It's also way more of an MMORPG rather than just a regular RPG. Genshin had multiplayer capabilities, but Tower of Fantasy allows you to join Crews and help people out with quests.

