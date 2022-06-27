ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis Presley 24-Hour Free Streaming Channel Goes Live

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll is getting a hunk, a hunk of streaming love.

The Elvis Presley Channel is now available on platforms in the U.S. representing 100 million-plus devices, offering a continuous, linear free stream of Elvis concerts, documentaries, specials and movies as well as other lifestyle and entertainment programming. The channel is operated by Cinedigm , which launched it in partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises and Authentic Brands Group.

“It’s about honoring Elvis and the brand, and doing it in a big way,” said Erick Opeka, Cinedigm’s chief strategy officer and president. “Elvis Presley is an iconic performer whose global appeal transcends across generations and a diverse range of fans.”

The Elvis Channel features two 12-hour blocks (aka “wheels”) of content. Cinedigm will regularly refresh the programming on the channel, with upwards of 175 hours of Elvis and Elvis-adjacent material expected to be featured each month.

Programming on the channel will include films and specials such as “Singer Presents…Elvis” (aka “The ’68 Comeback Special”),” “Elvis Aloha From Hawaii,” and both the broadcast and unedited versions of TV movie “Elvis by the Presleys.”

Themed programming blocks include Elvis’s Favorites, Friends of Elvis, Elvis-Inspired Reality and Lifestyle Programming, African American Artists That Inspired Elvis, and 50’s Rock N’ Roll Rebel Movies. The channel also is stocked with some of Presley’s favorite TV shows and films including “The Beverly Hillbillies,” John Wayne movies such as “Angel and the Badman,” “Blue Steel” and “Riders of Destiny,” and movies starring Bruce Lee — who was a fan of Elvis, and vice versa — like “Warrior’s Journey” and “The Man, The Myth.”

Originally, Cinedigm was eyeing an early 2022 launch for the Elvis Presley Channel . But the company decided to time the rollout for the release of Warner Bros.’ “Elvis,” directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, which opened nationwide on Friday, June 24, according to Cinedigm chairman and CEO Chris McGurk.

The development of the Elvis Presley Channel stemmed out of Cinedigm’s 2020 launch of the Bob Ross Channel , stocked with endless reruns of his cult-favorite public television series “The Joy of Painting.” “After the extraordinary success of Bob Ross, a lightbulb went off in our head and we had our radar up for similar opportunities,” McGurk said.

The Elvis Presley Channel free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel is now available in the U.S. on LG Channels, Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV), Vizio’s WatchFree+, Comcast’s Xumo, Plex, Allen Media Group’s Local Now and Dish Network’s Sling TV. Additionally, the Xfinity What to Watch channel on Xumo will feature a curated collection of films and documentaries from the Elvis Channel during primetime starting the weekend of July 2, and continuing weekly throughout the rest of July.

For now, the Elvis Presley Channel is not on three of the most popular free-streaming services: the Roku Channel, Paramount’s Pluto TV and Tubi. Opeka said “we have conversations brewing with everybody” in the space and that Cinedigm expects the channel to be “fully distributed” in due course.

In addition to Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” this year Graceland will commemorate the 45th anniversary of Elvis’s death with Elvis Week 2022 from Aug. 9-17 in Memphis. Netflix is slated to launch animated action-comedy Elvis series “Agent King” and Sony Music plans to release two Elvis albums later this year.

The renewed interest in Elvis Presley made it easy for Cinedigm to move forward on the channel, Opeka said, noting that internet searches for the artist are the highest they have been in a decade.

“The Elvis fandom is incredibly passionate, and when it comes to serving enthusiastic fan bases, no one does it better than Cinedigm,” said Matt Abruzzo, senior director of brand management for entertainment at ABG, which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises.

With the Elvis Presley Channel, Cinedigm expands its portfolio of free and subscription-based streaming channels focused on fandoms, including as AsianCrush, Bloody Disgusting, Screambox, Comedy Dynamics, CONtv, Dove Channel, Docurama, El Rey Network, Fandor and the Country Network.

Presley, who died in 1977, won three Grammy Awards (and was nominated for 14) and sold more than 1 billion records worldwide. The King also starred in 33 films and made numerous TV appearances. Graceland, Elvis’s Memphis home, claims to be the second most-visited home in the U.S. after the White House, drawing over 600,000 visitors annually.

More from Variety

Chris BRANAN
2d ago

What can you say,about a Man,that could reach your soul,let you feel pain,Happiness, Hurt,but most of all LOVE with every Song he sang.He was and is the most Powerful singer EVER...⚘

Reply
4
TODAY.com

Hypebae

HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Calls Experiencing ‘Elvis’ Biopic With Mom and Grandmother ‘Overwhelming’

Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis, starring Austin Butler just premiered in theaters this week. However, before the brand new film even dropped, it had already begun to receive massive praise. Elvis saw critical acclaim, yes, but it also earned Priscilla Presley and their daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s love. Now though, after the film premiered at Cannes and then, afterward, Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough said experiencing the biopic alongside her mother and grandmother as a family was both special and “overwhelming.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Elvis is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis hit theatres this weekend, and critics and audiences alike seem to be loving the new biopic. Elvis was released by Warner Bros. and features Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Austin Butler as Elvis Presley as well as Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The movie is officially "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 78% critics score and a 94% audience score. You can check out what some of the critics are saying below...
MOVIES
The Conversation U.S.

Was there anything real about Elvis Presley?

In Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” there’s a scene based on actual conversations that took place between Elvis Presley and Steve Binder, the director of a 1968 NBC television special that signaled the singer’s return to live performing. Binder, an iconoclast unimpressed by Presley’s recent work, had pushed Elvis to reach back into his past to revitalize a career stalled by years of mediocre movies and soundtrack albums. According to the director, their exchanges left the performer engrossed in deep soul-searching. In the trailer to Luhrmann’s biopic, a version of this back-and-forth plays out: Elvis, portrayed by Austin Butler, says to the camera,...
MUSIC
