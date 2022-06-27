ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Buoyed by Ratings Increases, TelevisaUnivision Sees Volume Gains in Upfront

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUOQr_0gNEWb5l00

Click here to read the full article.

TelevisaUnivision had something to sell in this year’s TV upfront market that many of its English-language counterparts did not: growing linear audiences.

The Spanish-language media giant has finished its upfront negotiations and expects to see rising volume of advance commitments for its advertising, according to a person familiar with the matter. This person says TelevisaUnivision anticipates a double-digit-percentage increase in volume, with CPMs, or the cost of reaching 1,000 viewers, rising as much as 8% to 9%.

Like other TV networks in the midst of selling upfront inventory this year, TelevisaUnivision noted significant advertiser interest in sports and streaming. Advertisers proved interested in the company’s soccer broadcasts, and saw ad investment in its streaming-video outlet, ViX more than double. According to the person familiar with the matter, 70% of clients who made investments in linear TV inventory also purchased ad time on ViX to gain incremental reach.

This is the first upfront completed by the company since Univison and Grupo Televisa late last year completed a $4.8 billion deal and vowed to create a new streaming outlet out of one Univision had already launched called PrendeTV. Streaming serves a different purpose than it might for others. “We went into streaming because it was a destination for our consumers, not because we needed it” to generate impressions to offset shortfalls in linear ratings, Donna Speciale , president of U.S. sales and marketing for TelevisaUnivision, told Variety in May. “We didn’t need it. Our audience craved it.”

TelevisaUnivision saw growth in commitments from technology, pharmaceutical and financial advertisers. The new outlays from the latter two are significant for the company, which has been working to increase revenue from those sectors, which have not spent as heavily on Spanish-language media in the past.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix Ranks Last Among Streamers for Perceived Value — but It’s Still the No. 1 Must-Have Service, Survey Finds (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Netflix customers seem to have a love-hate relationship with the industry’s biggest subscription streamer. Netflix remains the most indispensable service among major streaming platforms, with 31% of U.S. members saying they would keep the service if they could only have one video subscription, according to Whip Media’s 2022 Streaming Satisfaction Report. In second place is HBO Max, with 19% saying that’s the single SVOD they would keep. In addition, Netflix ranks No. 1 for both user experience and content recommendations on the survey. But on perceived value, it comes in dead last among the nine...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

NBCUniversal Sees Ad Volume Gains in TV’s Upfront Market

Click here to read the full article. TV networks continue to fare better than expected in the current “upfront” market as they harness streaming video and sports — and a willingness to accept lower rates — in order to keep Madison Avenue’s money flowing. NBCUniversal said it wrapped its negotiations in the annual upfront, and could see advance advertising commitments for NBC’s primetime schedule rise by as much as 20%. Variety estimates that upfront commitments for NBC primetime could total between $3.2 billion and $3.4 billion, compared to between $2.68 billion and $2.98 billion for its primetime broadcast inventory in 2021....
NFL
Variety

Horizon Media Acquires Controlling Stake in Digital-Experience Company First Tube

Click here to read the full article. Horizon Media, the independent media buying company, has acquired a controlling stake in First Tube, a company that specializes in a practice that has intrigued a growing number of advertisers: digital experiences. First Tube is one of a number of companies that works to give consumers a way to interact with concerts, gatherings and the like. The company has helped create a video hub centered around fitness for Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Michelob Ultra and helped launch a series of streamed musical performances for the GrubHub delivery service. “We are trying to anticipate consumer interest,” says Donald...
BUSINESS
Variety

Newsletter Startup Substack Lays Off 14% of Staff, Citing Uncertain Macroeconomic Outlook

Click here to read the full article. In another blow to the creator economy, Substack, a company that provides services for writers to offer paid newsletters, laid off 13 employees, about 14% of its headcount. CEO Chris Best told staffers of the layoffs in a memo, which he posted on Twitter. “Today’s the saddest day we’ve had at Substack,” he wrote. In the memo, Best said, “Our goal is to make Substack robust even in the toughest market conditions, and to set the company up for long-term success without relying on raising money — or, at least, doing so only on our...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Variety

BritBox International Triples Programming Spend, Doubles Marketing Outlay, Revises Management Structure

Click here to read the full article. BritBox International, the British content specialist streamer operated by U.K. broadcasters BBC and ITV, has big growth plans. While unveiling their new slate at an event in London on Wednesday, BritBox CEO Reemah Sakaan and CCO Diederick Santer revealed that the streamer’s spend on programming, via commissions, co-productions and acquisitions, has trebled and that the marketing budget has doubled. At the core of BritBox programming is mystery shows and the aim is to add a dozen of them every year and a further dozen in what the executives describe as the “crime and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis, According to Reports

Click here to read the full article. The cause of Travis Barker’s emergency trip to the hospital Tuesday is reported to be due to pancreatitis, which doctors believe to be triggered by a colonoscopy. According to TMZ, multiple sources connected to the family have confirmed the hospitalization was a result of pancreas inflammation which includes symptoms like nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting. There are no details as to when Barker had the colonoscopy, but TMZ reports it was “recent.” The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for further care after first checking into West...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Tv Networks#Televisaunivision#Vix#Linear Tv
Variety

Dakota Johnson Hated Being Dragged Into Depp-Heard Trial: ‘For the Love of God, Why Am I Involved?’

Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson broke her silence to Vanity Fair on what it was like being dragged into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Johnson went viral on social media during the trial due to a video from a 2015 press conference she attended with Depp at the Venice Film Festival to promote their crime drama “Black Mass.” In the video, Johnson reacts to Depp’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he seemingly explains his injury. Depp’s finger injury became a focal point during the trial. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star testified that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Black-ish’ Stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross on The Show’s Legacy, and When They’ll Be Ready for a Reunion

Click here to read the full article. After eight seasons and 175 episodes, ABC’s “Black-ish” has definitely ended its run with a real legacy. Star Tracee Ellis Ross agrees. “I really hope that our show leaves a promise of what it is to see an American family that is Black, and that we are universally identifiable,” she tells Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast. “And that even with the specificity of certain experiences, and that the universality of what it is to be, an American family can be seen through many different faces. I’m blown away by what we were able to...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Cardi B Confirms Kanye West and Lil Durk as ‘Hot S—‘ Features

Click here to read the full article. After releasing a teaser video announcement over the weekend for her new single “Hot Shit,” due July 1, Cardi B revealed that the song will include features from Kanye West and Lil Durk. The rapper shared the news by posting the single’s cover art, which displays all three of the artists’ names,  on her social media platforms. The golden-toned cover photo features Cardi sprawled on the back seat of a car, sporting a short bob and metallic accessories.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) As Complex reports, Cardi also spoke during...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Chris Pratt Confronts Outrage Over Religious Beliefs, Denies Ever Belonging to Anti-LGBTQ Church

Click here to read the full article. “Why are they coming after me?” Chris Pratt recently asked in a new Men’s Health magazine profile. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World” star was referring to social media users who continue to troll his every move. Pratt connected the hatred he gets on social media to a public misconception about his religious beliefs, which he claims dates back to a speech he gave at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Pratt received the award ceremony’s life achievement honor, titled the Generation Award, and said the following line in his acceptance...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Fight Breaks Out in VIP Section of Eagles Concert During ‘Take It Easy’

Click here to read the full article. Photos and videos have emerged of a massive brawl breaking out in the VIP section of the British Summertime festival in London’s Hyde Park on June 26 — during the Eagle’s performance of their song “Take It Easy.” Although the California-folk song ushers its listeners to “just find a place to make your stand and take it easy,” it seems the message went over the heads of the British festival crowd. In remarkable video footage posted by Metro, security guards are seen pushing two men to the ground while another guard grabs hold of another...
MUSIC
Variety

SpotemGottem Arrested After Attempting to Flee From Police on Jet Ski

Click here to read the full article. Rapper SpotemGottem was caught in an unconventional face-off with Miami police over the weekend after he reportedly attempted to flee from officers on a jet ski. He was arrested and taken to Miami-Dade jail after police caught up to him in the pursuit. According to NBC Miami, officers tried to pull SpotemGottem over as he was speeding on a jet ski near the Miami Marine Stadium. Instead of pulling over, the Jacksonville rapper kept going until police eventually caught up to him. He was accused of recklessly swerving through boats and swimmers in the area...
MIAMI, FL
TechCrunch

Cybersecurity startups, once the VC darling, hammered by layoffs

But while many expect the cybersecurity industry to weather the current economic storm better than most, not least due to the number of high-profile ransomware attacks and data breaches we’re seeing each week, the sector is far from immune from the mass layoffs that are impacting every corner of the technology industry. Layoffs tracker Layoffs.fyi says almost 13,000 tech workers lost their jobs in June alone, compared to about 2,500 this time last year.
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Selena Gomez Speaks Out Against Roe v. Wade Reversal at ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Premiere: ‘I’m Just Not Happy’

Click here to read the full article. “Only Murders in the Building” star Selena Gomez took a moment during the second season’s red carpet premiere to speak out against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively ending federal protections for abortion access. “It’s about voting,” Gomez told Variety. “It’s about getting men — men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue. It’s also the amount of women that are hurting. I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that.” .@SelenaGomez on what Hollywood can do...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Howard Stern Considers Running for President to Overturn Supreme Court: ‘I’m Not F—ing Around’

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern announced on his SiriusXM radio show that he is “not fucking around” when it comes to possibly running for president in 2024 (via Mediaite). The radio personality said his potential presidential run hinges on Donald Trump also running in 2024, as Stern said, “I’ll beat his ass.” “I said to [co-host] Robin [Quivers], and I hate to say this, but, but I said to her, ‘I’m actually gonna probably have to run for president now,’” Stern said following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively ending federal protections of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Variety

Ricky Martin Sued for $3 Million by Ex-Manager for Breach of Contract

Click here to read the full article. Ricky Martin is being sued for more than $3 million dollars in unpaid commissions by his ex-manager, Rebecca Drucker, according to legal documents. Drucker managed the Puerto Rican singer during two separate periods: from 2014-2018 and again from 2020-2022, which according to Drucker, was because his “personal and professional life [were] in absolute turmoil.” The complaint filed with the L.A. Central District Court alleges that Drucker guided Martin through “recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors,” and cites his North American tour with Enrique Iglesias. “With Rebecca at his side, Martin made...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Travis Barker Reportedly Hospitalized in Undisclosed Medical Emergency: ‘God Save Me’

Click here to read the full article. Travis Barker was reportedly hospitalized in Los Angeles Tuesday for an undisclosed reason. According to multiple reports, the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian was rushed to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center for further care after first checking into West Hills Hospital and Medical Center Tuesday morning. At 10:45 a.m. PT Tuesday morning, Barker shared a vague message on Twitter, possibly alluding to his medical condition. “God save me,” the drummer wrote. God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022 However, Barker’s short post has not been the only activity on his Twitter account since. His...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Ciara Inks Deal With Republic and Uptown, Irv Gotti Sells Murder Inc. Stake to Iconoclast for $100 Million

Click here to read the full article. Ciara has signed to Republic Records and Uptown Records through her own label imprint, Beauty Marks Entertainment. Under the partnership, Ciara will be releasing “Jump,” her first single since 2020, slated for release later this summer. Regarding the signing, Ciara said, “I am thrilled to partner with Uptown/Republic Records through my own label imprint Beauty Marks Entertainment. Wendy and I have been in discussion to work together for some time and the enthusiasm that her and the entire team have expressed over this new project marks an exciting new chapter in my career. I...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy