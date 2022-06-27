July 4 approaching, city has advice to keep pets – and their humans – safe

CHEYENNE – With July 4 and its accompanying fireworks approaching, this city has some common-sense tips for residents on how to keep their animals safe. And no, we're not talking only about humans.

The city of Cheyenne and its animal control officers are recommending some steps people can take "to help keep you and your pets safe during firework shows."

"Ensure your pets (especially dogs) are placed in a safe, confined space while fireworks are in use," the municipality advised this past week. Don't leave "your animals outside unattended, if possible, as they may try to escape. Fireworks are very scary to most animals, and when left alone, they are liable to injure themselves in an attempt to escape the loud pops and bangs."

If your domestic pet fears loud noises, simply try to keep them away from fireworks, Cheyenne officials said. If that is not a viable option, the locality suggested "contacting your veterinarian for some possible calming resources, such as calming collars or calming medication."

Leave your pet at home when you go to watch fireworks be set off, Cheyenne suggested. "During high-stress situations, animals tend to react in a 'fight or flight' manner. If an animal is no longer able to run away from what is scaring it, it may react in a negative manner, possibly injuring itself or others."

Last, but not least, keep the city's rules in mind, Thursday's announcement indicated.

Consumer fireworks within city limits are "not allowed on private property. They are also prohibited on public property," Cheyenne said. "The only permitted fireworks within city limits are sparklers, smoke devices, and novelty items such as snappers and party poppers."

For more information, visit cheyennecity.org/AnimalControl or call 307-637-6206.