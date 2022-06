Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters (The Secret Origin of Hellboy) looks at the creator of Hellboy and the vast universe he has created. Filled with interviews, the film is a look at Mignola’s career. More than that, it looks at the long lasting impact. The documentary is surprisingly heartwarming. As expected, there is the story of Mignola’s rise, but it is the many testimonials that really give Drawing Monsters its emotional weight. It is filled with interviews that range from actors Ron Perlman and Patton Oswalt to creators such as Guillermo Del Toro and Rebecca Sugar. Unsurprisingly, they all speak highly of the artist.

