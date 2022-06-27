ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Iron Man/Hellcat Annual’ #1 further fleshes out Trish Walker

By David Brooke
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wedding proposals aren’t always bliss as we recently learned from Hellcat and Iron Man in Iron Man #20. In response, Hellcat is headed to San Francisco in Iron Man/Hellcat Annual #1, out this Wednesday. It’s a special that delves into Hellcat’s past while further exploring her feelings around potentially marrying Tony...

