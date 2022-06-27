ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania lawmakers have plenty of abortion proposals to offer the next governor

By Sam Dunklau
wskg.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWSKG – Pennsylvania’s current abortion law appears to be staying in place for now. Gov. Tom Wolf has repeatedly said he’ll veto any new restrictions on the procedure. It is currently allowed during the first and second trimesters of pregnancy. He’s vetoed three restriction proposals during...

wskg.org

Comments / 2

MJ Grimm
3d ago

I guess they found something to occupy their time now that their coup plot failed.

Reply
4
