Mayonnaise dispute ends with deadly shooting of Atlanta Subway worker

ATLANTA, Ga. – A dispute over mayonnaise led to the deadly shooting of a Georgia Subway worker.

Officers responded to a downtown Atlanta Subway located inside a gas station around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta , a 26-year-old Subway worker was killed, and a second employee was hospitalized after a customer opened fire inside the business. Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the incident after receiving a tip.

Restaurant owner Willie Glenn told reporters the shooting was over “too much mayonnaise” on the customer’s sandwich.

Glenn said the customer complained about the mayo and then “decided to escalate the situation.” From there, according to Glenn, “all hell broke loose” when the customer shot the employees.

Both employees had worked at the location for about a month. The shooting happened in front of a child. Reports initially indicated the child was that of the woman who died, but Atlanta police later clarified the child belonged to the surviving employee.

A manager returned fire during the incident but missed the suspect.

“It is really unfortunate. I mean there is just a whole lot of shooting and killing going on and this was just ridiculous. My heart, right now, is just with my employees,” Glenn told FOX 5 Atlanta .

“Everybody wants to carry a gun,” he continued. “Everybody wants to scare somebody with a gun. It’s scary out here.”

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the shooting. The employees’ names have not been released.

