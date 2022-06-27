ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearne, TX

Train catches fire late Sunday night in Hearne

By Katherine Griffith
KBTX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A railcar on a southbound Union Pacific train caught...

www.kbtx.com

Bryan College Station Eagle

WATCH NOW: Bryan Fire Department battles grass fire near Rudder High School

The Bryan Fire Department responded to a large grass fire on Old Reliance Road near Austins Colony Parkway Wednesday afternoon. Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Ethan Ballard said the cause was not known, but it is possible the fire began after someone threw a cigarette out of a car window. He guessed the area was about five acres. The fire, which is one of multiple Brazos County agencies have responded to in the last week, was contained as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to reports. Drought conditions, low chances for rain and high temperatures led to the Brazos County Commissioners Court enacting a burn ban Tuesday that will be in effect until further notice. The burn ban does not apply to fireworks for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

One dead in Waco vehicle crash

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in the hospital after a vehicle crash in Waco on Thursday morning. Waco PD Detectives say the crash happened near the 7300 Block of Imperial Drive at 5:31 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the first driver was traveling west when they drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed into a second driver, traveling east.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Car fire stops traffic along Highway 84

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Northbound Highway 84 is reopened, after a car fire that briefly shut down all of its lanes. According to Woodway Public Safety Director, Chief Bret Crook, an officer noticed a car that was driving along the highway on fire this morning around 8:15 a.m. The driver...
WOODWAY, TX
Hearne, TX
KBTX.com

Crews contain grassfire in Snook that burned multiple acres

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) -Snook Volunteer Fire Department worked to put out a grassfire that was started by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. The grassfire started on FM 3038, which is about a mile from FM 60E. Authorities say approximately 6 acres have burned. The fire is fully contained at this point.
SNOOK, TX
KWTX

Overnight fire rekindles, destroys house

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters in Waco responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of N. 22nd Street twice overnight. According to firefighters, it first began around midnight. It’s unknown how many people were inside the house at that time, but we’re told they all made it out,...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

One Hospitalized in Salado Head on Collision

SALADO ,Texas (FOX 44) -The Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a head on collision in Salado, involving a wrong way driver. A 26-year-old man from Killeen, Texas, was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of IH-35 in his 2017 Nissan Altima, while a 34-year-old man from Mexico, was travelling southbound approaching the Nissan in a 2010 Chrysler 300 sedan.
SALADO, TX
KBTX.com

TxDOT’s Summer “Faces” campaign encourages Texan’s to ride sober

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This upcoming holiday weekend is accompanied with the rise in drunk driving related accidents and fatalities. TxDOT’s summer “faces” campaign encourages Texan’s to ride sober, this holiday weekend and every weekend. In 2021, 38% of total traffic fatalities during the Fourth of...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Teenager reported missing in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A 16-year-old Brazos County teenager went missing on Saturday, June 25. The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says Natalie Patranella was last seen in the 4900 block of Cole Lane, near Highway 30 in Brazos County. Authorities believe that she might still be...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Dry conditions have county leaders concerned with fireworks use

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grass fires continue popping up around the Brazos Valley amid burn bans and dangerously dry conditions. Multiple fires are being reported around Brazos County every day. County Commissioners implemented a burn ban Tuesday. With the Fourth of July just around the corner, some leaders are concerned that burn bans don’t mean a ban on fireworks.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

MONDAY STORMS KNOCK OUT POWER TO THOUSANDS OF RESIDENTS

While Monday’s rain proved a welcome sight for many residents, the storms that came along with it did cause some problems. Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative reported 154 outages affecting 5,500 members as of 9 p.m. Monday. Around 3,000 members on the east side of Brenham stretching to Chappell Hill were without power until around 10:30 p.m., due to what the cooperative said was three weather-related pole fires.
BRENHAM, TX
fox44news.com

Search underway for Killeen burglary suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department need your help identifying a suspect in a Burglary case. Officers with the Killeen Police Department were recently dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Kern Road in reference to a burglary of a habitation. They were told an unknown person(s) entered the residence and stole property – including a wallet containing credit cards. The unknown suspect(s) used the credit cards to make several purchases in Killeen.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Beware, Card Skimmers Back at Gas Pumps in Temple, Texas

You've probably heard warnings about credit card skimmers stealing information, right? On top of gas prices rising, paying at the pump can be more risky than ever to your bank account in Central Texas. On a local neighborhood Facebook page, a recent post detailed how a visit to a Temple,...
TEMPLE, TX
KBTX.com

Area water providers asking customers to cut back usage during drought

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As drought conditions continue to set in across the Brazos Valley, area water providers are asking customers to cut back. Some special utility districts in Brazos County are implementing drought contingency plans. Wellborn Special Utility District and Wickson Creek Special Utility District have put their voluntary water use restrictions in place.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

