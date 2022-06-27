ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NLRB Waits for Athlete Plaintiffs as NIL Money Quells Labor Pains

By Daniel Libit and Michael McCann
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQNdw_0gNEUYSs00

Click here to read the full article.

Last September, the National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel, Jennifer Abruzzo, grabbed headlines and stole athlete advocates’ hearts with a resolute field memo arguing that college athletes are employees of their universities.

Abruzzo’s notice, which followed the U.S. Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling for the players in NCAA v. Alston and the inception of NIL , was heralded as its own catalytic moment in the prevailing effort to tear down the governing body’s core creed of amateurism.

“Labor Memo Amounts to New Stance From Feds Against the NCAA,” read the headline of a New York Times story .

In an interview with Sports Illustrated , Michael LeRoy, a professor of labor law at Illinois, described Abruzzo’s guidance as opening “The Pandora’s Box,” and predicted it would lead athletes to pursue collective bargaining within the year.

However, nine months later, there is scarce outward evidence of impending change in the employment status of college athletes. Not a single current collegiate athlete has done so much as file an unfair labor practices charge—a process that requires little more than a computer and an hour of free time. No attorney or representative is needed.

“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised,” Abruzzo told Sportico in an interview last week. “It was never my goal to have people file charges. But, you know, charges can be filed by anybody. They don’t need to be filed by current college players.”

Although college athletes have actively promoted #NotNCAAProperty and other public campaigns advocating for their economic and legal rights, Abruzzo speculated that, as with other categories of workers, they might fear retaliation if their names were to appear in a formal unionizing effort.

“Look at Colin Kaepernick,” Abruzzo said, referring to the blowback over the former NFL player’s decision to kneel during the national anthem.

LeRoy told Sportico that NIL might be serving as a distraction for athletes’ labor activities. “I don’t view that as a long-term impediment to organizing,” he added.

To that end, Abruzzo believes that the past year’s developments around NIL—countenanced through a mishmash of state laws and a suspension of the NCAA’s rules prohibiting endorsement deals—has only bolstered her memo’s position.

“That makes (athletes) much more akin to professional football players who are certainly statutory employees and enjoy all of the rights that are afforded them under the (National Labor Relations Act,” Abruzzo said. “So I certainly think by suspending and creating more flexibility for players to benefit from their playing, makes them work into statutory (protection).”

Nonetheless, Abruzzo acknowledged the long gauntlet for establishing athletes’ employee rights under the NLRA and said there are more expeditious ways to get players paid.

“I think that likely the quickest would be legislation—federal legislation,” she said. “We’ve got a limited universe in our world of cases that we can bring forward. And then, each one will likely be fact-specific in terms of the control or right to control that universities or divisions or the NCAA has. And then the board has to either agree or disagree. And if the board agrees with me, there could be an appeal, and then it would get to the courts. And then another problem with the courts is you could bring cases in various courts, and then there could be a split in the circuits.”

While media headlines and law-firm write-ups last September described Abruzzo’s memo as speaking for the federal government or Biden Administration, she cautions against that portrayal.

The memo, she clarifies, speaks only for its author.

“We are an independent, neutral federal agency,” Abruzzo said of the NLRB. “So, I’m not in discussions with the administration about any of the memos that I put out or any of the positions that I’m taking.”

At the same time, Abruzzo speculates that President Biden is likely supportive.

“The President himself,” she opined, “is a tremendously great pro-worker President, and he’s been very public about that. So, I presume that, without knowing . . . he shares my positions with regard to the fact that our statute needs to be broadly construed that the definition of employees should be broadly construed.”

While not one college athlete has filed an NLRB charge based on Abruzzo’s interpretation of the NLRA, college athletes are pursuing employment recognition through a different federal law, the Fair Labor Standards Act. In Johnson v. NCAA , college athletes argue they should be paid part-time, like their work-study classmates. The case is currently before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

That’s not to say Abruzzo’s strategy for college athletes as employees has been ignored entirely.

Last November, six weeks after her memo was released, Michael Hsu—a former regent at the University of Minnesota who has taken up college-athlete rights as a personal cause—filed the first responsive NLRB charge seeking to establish college athlete employment rights.

With the NLRB only having jurisdiction over private employees, Hsu decided to file his against the NCAA, embracing the joint employer theory of liability that Abruzzo had signaled she would “consider pursuing” in her memo. Under that doctrine, the NLRB’s board could assert jurisdiction over public universities that are members of private nonprofits, such as athletic conferences or the NCAA.

After filing his charge and sitting for several hours of interviews at an NLRB regional office, Hsu says he was asked to provide a list of college athletes who could be interviewed as part of the agency’s investigation. Two weeks later, he submitted 20 names of current and former college athletes; Hsu says he has not heard whether any of them had been interviewed. His efforts to determine the status his charge have failed to produce any updates since Christmas.

“The clock is not ticking, nothing is really happening, and I don’t know why that is,” he said.

Piggybacking on Hsu’s efforts, in early February, Ramogi Huma, the executive director of the National College Players Association, filed his own NLRB charges against the NCAA, Pac-12 conference, USC and UCLA. Huma, a former Bruins football player who led the lobbying effort for California’s first-in-the-nation college athlete NIL bill, has been less keen in pursuing athlete unionization since the Northwestern football players’ attempt in 2014, which he was a key part of, floundered sever years ago.

More recently, Huma has championed another California bill that would require schools in that state to share athletic revenue with their football and basketball athletes. That legislation has since stalled in committee.

In April, a lawyer representing USC wrote to the NLRB requesting a two-week extension to file its response to Huma’s charge, citing the “tremendously expansive requests” from the regional investigator and the “busy time period” at the conclusion of the spring sports season. The NLRB confirmed that the respondents’ formal answers have since been received, but denied a public records request from Sportico that sought copies of them.

Some athlete advocates have joined schools in voicing concern that the expansion of compensation or employee rights will came at the cost of non-revenue sports and female athletes. Abruzzo disputes this argument, attributing it to the NCAA’s “strategy” of avoidance and delay.

“I think if [institutions and the NCAA] hear what workers/players have to say,” Abruzzo said, “through their collective voices, through their collective bargaining representative, through whatever advocate, I think that’s going to inure to the benefit of everyone.”

What if schools cut sports to pay for the new labor costs associated with employing athletes?

“We’d have to see the facts and whether or not what they were doing was really in retaliation for the players trying to get what they feel they are rightfully owed,” Abruzzo said. “If their motivation is unlawful, it’s going to be found to be unlawful.” Her comments, in other words, suggest it could be viewed as illegal for a college to cut sports if it does so after the recognition of college athletes as employees.

But all that is far down the road in a process that is proving anything but swift.

Abruzzo says she is not privy to the status of the regional directors’ investigations on the Hsu and Huma charges.

“I can’t say whether or not these charges do the trick, or don’t do the trick,” she said.

Last month, an increasingly impatient Hsu decided to make an impromptu visit to the NLRB’s national headquarters while he was in Washington, D.C. attending a college sports reform convention. He had hoped to get some update as to where his charge stood, but came up empty.

“I went there without an appointment,” he said, “so I was quickly escorted out the door.”

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Overtime Hires Ex-NCAA Investigator Tim Nevius as Compliance Chief

Click here to read the full article. Tim Nevius, the former NCAA investigator turned college-athlete advocate, has joined Overtime Sports as its vice president of regulatory affairs and athlete advocacy. Nevius, who served as outside counsel for Overtime the past two years, is one of the rare ex-NCAA enforcement officials to publicly challenge the association’s rules restricting athlete pay. This career about-face began in the mid-2010s with his behind-the-scenes role in assembling the landmark antitrust class-action lawsuit, Alston v. NCAA, which yielded a unanimous Supreme Court ruling for college athletes last June. Nevius’s new position with Overtime, a digital sports media company,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

SEC Fears of Johnson v. NCAA Labor Case Laid Out in Amicus Brief

Click here to read the full article. In the latest sign that Johnson v. NCAA—a federal case which argues college athletes should be paid at least as much as their work-study classmates—is worrying the establishment, the Southeastern Conference and a group of 13 education associations have submitted amicus briefs to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. They urge the appellate court to reverse U.S. District Judge John Padova’s ruling that rejected the NCAA’s motion to dismiss and supported the recognition of college athletes as employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Sportico has obtained the two briefs, which...
POLITICS
Sportico

Georgetown Varsity Blues Dad Wins by Revealing Rich Kid Perks

Click here to read the full article. Going by the odds, Amin Khoury’s decision to go to trial seemed dubious. The businessman faced felony charges over his daughter’s admission into Georgetown University as a tennis recruit seven years ago. Dozens of other parents nabbed in Operation Varsity Blues copped plea deals. The few others that tried their luck with juries were convicted. One was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Those outcomes aren’t surprising given that defendants in federal criminal trials usually lose. According to Pew Research, federal juries convict 86% of criminal defendants. That’s one reason why 90% of defendants facing...
GEORGETOWN, CA
bloomberglaw.com

Apple Adjusts Anti-Union Pitch as Labor Board Counsel Bears Down

Tech giant blurs line between what’s ‘captive’ and what’s not. didn’t use the most potent weapon in the management-side playbook—requiring workers to attend anti-union meetings—in recent organizing efforts in Maryland and Georgia, signaling a shift in strategy as the Biden administration seeks to crack down on the practice.
TOWSON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
Sportico

USC, UCLA Big Ten Move Would Create Super Conference Rival to SEC

Click here to read the full article. The SEC’s reign as the lone ‘Super Conference,’ in college athletics may already be over before it even began.  Pac-12 powerhouses USC and UCLA, longtime conference stalwarts and two of the largest athletic departments on the west coast, are in conversations to join the Big Ten as early as 2024, according to multiple reports. The Mercury News’ Jon Wilner, who first reported the news, noted that the move “has not been finalized at the highest levels of power.” While it is unclear how far along the discussions are, it would dramatically reshape college athletics,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Deshaun Watson Gears Up for Legal Fight as NFL Seeks Historic Suspension

Click here to read the full article. Tuesday will be a crucial day for the Deshaun Watson situation. Retired federal Judge Sue Robinson, serving as a neutral disciplinary officer under the NFL’s new procedures, is scheduled to hold a hearing where the league will square off against representatives for Watson and the NFLPA. They’ll present dueling arguments over whether Watson violated Article 46 of the CBA and, if so, for how long he should be suspended. According to The Wall Street Journal, the NFL wants Robinson to suspend Watson for a minimum of one year and for the league to have discretion...
NFL
College Football HQ

College football realigns again: What happens next?

Like it or not, college football is going to look more like the NFL from now on. Major conference realignment is in the air once again as USC and UCLA plan to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten in 2024, according to multiple reports. But even that bombshell move won't signal the end of all the ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Sportico

Penguins Ownership Dispute Moves to Gary Bettman-led Arbitration

Click here to read the full article. A lawsuit over the sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins is headed for arbitration, and the arbitrator has a familiar name: Gary Bettman. On Wednesday, the Court of Chancery of Delaware granted the NHL’s motion to compel arbitration and dismiss a lawsuit brought by Wildfire Productions. Wildfire is a motion picture and tape distribution company that, through its relationship with Team Lemieux (a partnership led by Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle), has owned a minority stake in the Penguins.  In two lawsuits—one brought in a Pennsylvania federal court and the other in Delaware—Wildfire insists that Team...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Sporticast: Deshaun Watson Punishment Talks, NIL Hits One-Year Mark

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the latest in the ongoing Deshaun Watson saga. The Cleveland Browns quarterback, who recently signed the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history, is awaiting punishment from the league after dozens of women accused him of various forms of misconduct (Watson has denied wrongdoing and settled at least 20 of the lawsuits). It’s the first major test of the NFL’s new discipline process, in which the initial suspension comes from a...
NFL
Sportico

Endeavor Drops OpenBet Buy Price to $800 Million, Down 33%

Click here to read the full article. Endeavor is buying sports betting tech platform OpenBet for $800 million, 33% less than previously disclosed.The new price was detailed in a Thursday afternoon SEC filing. It comes nine months after the company (NYSE: EDR) announced it would purchase the OpenBet from Light & Wonder (Nasdaq: LNW) for about $1.2 billion in cash and stock.The financial breakdown is changing too. The deal was originally $1 billion in cash and the rest in Endeavor shares. It is now $750 million in cash and $50 million in stock. It is expected to close by the end...
STOCKS
Sportico

Avalanche Add Stanley Cup to Record Kroenke Sports Hardware Haul

Click here to read the full article. It has been quite a year thus far for billionaire sports team owner Stan Kroenke. His Colorado Avalanche captured the Stanley Cup in six games Sunday night over the Lightning at Tampa’s Amalie Arena, winning 2-1 to claim their first championship since 2001. The victory comes only months after his Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, making Kroenke the first sports team owner to win a Super Bowl and another major pro sports title in any given calendar year. Toss in a recent National Lacrosse League title from his Colorado Mammoth—the team’s second—and Kroenke...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#College Athletes#The U S Supreme Court#New York Times#Sports Illustrated
Sportico

Athletics Departments Should Take Charge of Name, Image and Likeness

Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is Tom McMillen, president and CEO of the LEAD1 Association, which represents the athletics directors of the 130 member universities of the Football Bowl Subdivision. Rarely is there an issue on which almost all our Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) athletics directors agree. But recently we polled our ADs, and 90% expressed concern that name, image and likeness payments from NIL collectives are being used as improper recruiting inducements, both for high school athletes and/or college transfers. The NCAA’s Interim NIL policy, implemented on July 1, 2021, spelled out three main rules, including...
NFL
Sportico

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier and a Title Fight Trilogy Main Event

Click here to read the full article. The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 2 with a star-studded 13-bout card worthy of a Fourth of July celebration. UFC 276 features middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (22-1-0) taking on second-ranked contender Jarrod Cannonier (15-5) in the main event. Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway will meet for the third time to decide the featherweight title in a co-main that also features former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate and fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. UFC 276 caps off the promotion’s annual International Fight Week extravaganza and will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sportico

Alex Ovechkin’s Touted NWSL D.C. Buy In, Payout Never Came to Be

Click here to read the full article. On May 10, 2021, Steve Baldwin, then the owner of the Washington Spirit, appeared at a press conference to discuss the NWSL club’s newest investor: Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin. As the Spirit celebrated the news on social media and in the press, Baldwin called it “a really exciting day for the Washington Spirit and the NWSL” and enthusiastically welcomed Ovechkin to the team’s investor group. Appearing via video connection, Ovechkin detailed his life-long support of women’s sports thanks to his mom, a two-time Olympic basketball player for Russia, and spoke about how excited...
SOCCER
Sportico

F.C. Barcelona Sells 10% Stake of LaLiga Media Rights to Sixth Street for $215.6M

Click here to read the full article. F.C. Barcelona has agreed to sell 10% of its media rights to private equity firm Sixth Street for $215.6 million (€207.5 million) for the next 25 years, the club announced this morning. The deal also includes streaming rights. The deal is structured similarly to CVC Capital Partners’ $2.1 billion deal with LaLiga, which gives CVC an 8.25% stake in the league’s media rights for 50 years through Boost LaLiga, a joint venture the league formed with the private equity firm. Barcelona, along with three other of LaLiga’s top clubs, did not participate in the agreement...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Players Eye More Cash as NFLPA Acquires Equity Stake in Sports Data Labs

Click here to read the full article. For years, NFL players seemed like cogs in a heavy-duty machine driving the league’s data revolution. Now they have skin in the game, thanks to NFL Players Inc. taking an undisclosed ownership stake in Sports Data Labs, a company that captures and distributes human data in real time for commercial use. The NFL Players Association’s business arm hopes this unprecedented deal reshapes how players monetize their personal data. “It’s the same way the industry has evolved because of blockchain and Web3,” Sean Sansiveri, general counsel and head of business affairs for NFL Players Inc, said...
NFL
Sportico

Stanley Cup Ratings Steady as NHL Revenue Rebounds on ESPN/ABC Deal

Click here to read the full article. If at some point you find yourself running a television network that leases the rights to air the Stanley Cup Final, there are three conditions necessary to make the Nielsen dials sizzle: 1) Try to get one of the Original Six franchises on board. Better still, seeing as how neither the Canadiens nor the Maple Leafs have home-market representation in these United States, see what you can do about getting the Rangers, Bruins, Blackhawks and/or the Red Wings involved in some meaningful way. Since the century began, the five most-watched NHL championship series have featured...
NHL
Sportico

New York Ticket-Fee Law Offers Hope of Transparency for Sports Fans

Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is Jesse Lawrence, founder of TicketIQ and FanIQ. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to sign into law a bill that would require ticket-selling sites to disclose all fees upfront. In addition to being a welcome departure from the current bait-and-switch model used by the majority of online ticket sites, it would be the most impactful regulation of the ticket market over the last 25 years. Unlike the 2016 anti-bot law, the current bill isn’t focused on the opaque ticketing supply chain, but rather the consumer experience of buying tickets. Anyone...
POLITICS
Sportico

Denver Post Looking to Sell Piece of Colorado Rockies

Click here to read the full article. The Denver Post is looking to sell a piece of its stake in the Colorado Rockies, according to multiple people familiar with the plans.The newspaper, owned by hedge fund Alden Global Capital, owns a 7.3% stake in the MLB team. The group is looking to sell about half of that stake, according to the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private.The Post has retained Inner Circle Sports to assist in the sale, the people said. A representative for the Rockies, currently controlled by brothers Dick and Charlie Monfort, declined to...
DENVER, CO
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy