Patrick J. Sharkey

PLATTSBURGH | Karl Johr, 73, of Cliff Haven passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 peacefully surrounded by his loving family after battling a long illness. Karl was born in Kempten, Germany in 1948 and immigrated with his family to the United States in 1955. During his childhood, he lived in New Jersey with his parents and three siblings. After graduating high school Karl began his Air Force career where he proudly served his country for 21 years and rose to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. During his career with the Air Force, Karl was stationed in many locations around the world including Germany where he met his wife, they were married in 1974 and had three children. Karl also earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the Hampton Institute in 1976. After retiring from the Air Force, Karl went on to work at Clinton Correctional Facility for 21 years as a Correctional Officer.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO