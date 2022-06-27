ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleTICONDEROGA | Patrick J. Sharkey, 62, of Ticonderoga, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 24, 2022 with his loving family by his side. Patrick was born on June 16, 1960 in Ticonderoga, N.Y. at Moses Ludington Hospital. He was the son of the late Patrick Sharkey and Alberta...

Karl Johr

PLATTSBURGH | Karl Johr, 73, of Cliff Haven passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 peacefully surrounded by his loving family after battling a long illness. Karl was born in Kempten, Germany in 1948 and immigrated with his family to the United States in 1955. During his childhood, he lived in New Jersey with his parents and three siblings. After graduating high school Karl began his Air Force career where he proudly served his country for 21 years and rose to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. During his career with the Air Force, Karl was stationed in many locations around the world including Germany where he met his wife, they were married in 1974 and had three children. Karl also earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the Hampton Institute in 1976. After retiring from the Air Force, Karl went on to work at Clinton Correctional Facility for 21 years as a Correctional Officer.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Leo Joseph Ross

HAGUE | Leo Joseph Ross, 76 of Hague, N.Y. passed away peacefully on June 25, 2022. Born in Ticonderoga, N.Y., Leo attended Hague Central School. After high school, he enlisted in the Army. Upon returning to Hague, Leo started his career working for Morgan Marine in SilverBay where he was skilled in the restoration of Chris-Craft boats. Leo finished out his career with International Paper Company as a master electrician where he made many lifelong friends. Leo loved hunting and fishing and sharing this passion with his brothers and grandchildren. Leo also loved the Red Sox, tinkering in his garage, and woodworking. Leo always had a dog by his side and his faithful companion Tootsie will miss him immensely.
HAGUE, NY
Hudson Falls couple facing grand larceny charges

CHESTERTOWN | A Hudson Falls couple has been arrested and charged with grand larceny and conspiracy. On June 10, after a Hague woman reported she'd lost her wallet in the vicinity of Beach Road in the Village of Lake George on June 7, Chestertown-based State Police quickly launched an investigation. The woman said her wallet contained $300 cash and a credit card, as well as sensitive banking information. By June 10, several hundred dollars worth of fraudulent charges had already been made using the credit card and the financial information contained in the wallet, police said.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
July brings Michigan celebration

Hungry for History grant brings new roadside commemoration marker. PLATTSBURGH | Michigans are a staple of the North Country, so it came as no surprise when the Town of Plattsburgh decided to dedicate a whole month to this unique North Country dish. “This is our second year celebrating Plattsburgh as...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Witness recounts stabbing, shooting in Saranac Lake

SARANAC LAKE | An encounter on Wednesday morning between a man with a knife and Saranac Lake police officers began with a stabbing in the street. Broadway resident Cody Sanford saw what happened and called police before the young man, whose name has not been released, reached Stewart's Shops. Sanford...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Area Upward Bound students return to SUNY Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH | The 2022 Upward Bound six-week summer program launched June 27 with the arrival of 170 North Country high school students who will be immersed in academics and experiences aimed at preparing them for life at college. Serving high school students in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, Upward Bound...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Lake Placid PD warns of deadly drugs

LAKE PLACID | Lake Placid Police are warning of a bad batch of drugs in the Saranac Lake and Lake Placid areas. According to the Essex County Health Department, use of the drugs resulted in one overdose and one averted overdose in just a matter of days in late June.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Plattsburgh International Airport awarded $142K

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Plattsburgh International Airport has been awarded significant federal funding to support an airport study and reconstruct airfield signage and runway lighting. The $142,135 in grants from the Department of Transportation was announced June 28 with roughly $43,000 going toward the airfield and runway upgrades and $98,000 for...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

