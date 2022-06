SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with a north side robbery and a subsequent shots fired incident on Monday. The suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, is described as a black male with a lighter skin tone. He is 6 feet tall with a slender build and has a goatee, according to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department.

