EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are seeking the public’s help in finding an 81-year-old who reportedly suffers from dementia. George Blodgett was reported missing at around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, after telling his wife at 5 p.m. that he was traveling to Beverly, Mass. for the evening. According to the Exeter Police Department, Blodgett did not return home, and is believed to be operating a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, with a NH registration of 467-4562.

EXETER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO