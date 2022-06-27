UPDATE: 2 sent hospital after car flips on South Avenue in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were sent to the hospital Monday morning after a car flipped and hit a pole.
According to the Boardman fire chief, one person had moderate injuries and the other had minor injuries.Video: large police presence after driver thrown from car Saturday
South Avenue reopened in the area of the crash after being closed.
The car flipped and sheared a utility pole.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0