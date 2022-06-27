UPDATE: 2 sent hospital after car flips on South Avenue in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were sent to the hospital Monday morning after a car flipped and hit a pole.

According to the Boardman fire chief, one person had moderate injuries and the other had minor injuries.

South Avenue reopened in the area of the crash after being closed.

The car flipped and sheared a utility pole.

