Boardman, OH

UPDATE: 2 sent hospital after car flips on South Avenue in Boardman

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were sent to the hospital Monday morning after a car flipped and hit a pole.

According to the Boardman fire chief, one person had moderate injuries and the other had minor injuries.

Video: large police presence after driver thrown from car Saturday

South Avenue reopened in the area of the crash after being closed.

The car flipped and sheared a utility pole.

WKBN

WKBN

