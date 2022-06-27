ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Three people killed in two-vehicle Lafourche Parish crash

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DT00M_0gNERr9C00

A vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish kills three people says Louisiana State Police.

The fatal crash happened Sunday shortly after 5:00 a.m.

Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 308 about half a mile south of Louisiana Highway 3220. The crash claimed the lives of 47-year-old Grant Gremillion of Sulphur, 44-year-old Ramiro Pineda-Perez of Berwick, and 38-year-old Alexander Vigil of Morgan City.

State police say the investigation revealed Gremillion was traveling north on LA Hwy 308 while driving a 2013 Ford F-250. At the same time, Pineda-Perez was traveling south on LA Hwy 308 while driving a 2010 Chrysler 300. For reasons still under investigation, Gremillion crossed the centerline into the path of the Chrysler while in a right curve. Pineda-Perez attempted to avoid a collision by steering to the right, but was struck by the Ford pickup.  The impact caused the Ford to overturn and the Chrysler to travel off the roadway as the vehicles came to a stop.

Gremillion was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries.
Pineda-Perez and his passenger, Vigil, were both restrained at the time of the crash and also suffered fatal injuries. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments / 1

Related
houmatimes.com

Agents arrest Thibodaux man for DWI on the water

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested two subjects for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) on June 25 in St. Martin Parish. Agents arrested Orlando Terracina, 54, of Thibodaux, and Lester Boudreaux Jr., 45, of Sorrento, DWIs on the water. Agents made contact with...
THIBODAUX, LA
cenlanow.com

NOPD: Woman shot while driving on interstate Wednesday evening

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A woman is hospitalized after New Orleans Police say she was driving on Interstate 10 West Wednesday night. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened on I-10 West at Exit 232 (Carrollton/US 61/Airline/Tulane). Police said the woman was taken to the hospital...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Sulphur, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Berwick, LA
City
Morgan City, LA
houmatimes.com

LDWF agents arrest two boaters for DWI on South Louisiana waterways

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested two men for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) in St. Mary and St. Martin parishes on June 25. Agents arrested Jonathon Landry, 37, of Morgan City, and Jules Joiner, 25, of Pierre Part, for DUI. Agents also...
MORGAN CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 250#Traffic Accident#Chrysler
KPLC TV

Sulphur man, 2 others killed in highway crash

Lafourche Parish, La. (KPLC) - Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 308 Sunday morning. The crash claimed the lives of Grant Gremillion, 47, of Sulphur, Ramiro Pineda-Perez, 44, of Berwick, and Alexander Vigil, 38, of Morgan City. Gremillion was traveling north on Hwy 308 just south...
SULPHUR, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
houmatimes.com

Houma woman arrested for Felony Theft from local business

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Houma woman has been arrested for theft from a private business at which she is employed. Leslie Joan Valure, 39, was charged with Felony Theft during the investigation. On June 27th, a local business owner contacted the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office on...
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three From Louisiana Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308

Three From Louisiana Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 26, 2022, that shortly after 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 308, about half a mile south of Louisiana Highway 3220. (Bellevue Bridge). Grant Gremillion, 47, of Sulphur, Louisiana, Ramiro Pineda-Perez, 44, of Berwick, Louisiana, and Alexander Vigil, 38, of Morgan City, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
MORGAN CITY, LA
NOLA.com

1-year-old kidnapped in Chalmette, abandoned along street near I-510

A 1-year-old was kidnapped in a vehicle stolen in Chalmette on Wednesday, and was later found unharmed but abandoned in New Orleans, authorities said. The vehicle, too, was abandoned, but the kidnapper remained at large. Investigators were seeking Johnathon Perkins, 21, of New Orleans on charges of theft, possession of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Big theft at Big Boss Shell in Tangipahoa

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Tangipahoa Parish Deputies are working to identify suspects in a Hammond business burglary. Deputies say the suspects stole about $4,000 in merchandise. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to deputies, the crime happened at the Big Boss...
HAMMOND, LA
Nationwide Report

47-year-old Grant Gremillion, 44-year-old Ramiro Pineda-Perez and Alexander Vigil died in a crash (Lafourche Parish, LA)

47-year-old Grant Gremillion, 44-year-old Ramiro Pineda-Perez and Alexander Vigil died in a crash (Lafourche Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 47-year-old Grant Gremillion, of Sulphur, 44-year-old Ramiro Pineda-Perez, of Berwick, and 38-year-old Alexander Vigil, of Morgan City, as the victims who lost their lives following a two-vehicle collision on early Sunday morning in Lafourche area. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on LA Hwy 308 in Lafourche Parish a little before 5 a.m. [...]
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

3 From Louisiana Arrested After Month-long Narcotics and Firearms Trafficking Investigation

3 From Louisiana Arrested After Month-long Narcotics and Firearms Trafficking Investigation. Louisiana – Throughout the month of June 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that their Narcotics Division conducted an investigation into the narcotics and firearms trafficking group known as the Blue Print Kids (“BPK”). According to EBRSO, this group was led by Ethan Hendricks, Jacquel Bellard, Marcus Elam, Quinton Rogers, and several other co-conspirators. During the investigation, agents discovered that the group was transporting large amounts of marijuana from Oregon to East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy