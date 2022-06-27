Three people killed in two-vehicle Lafourche Parish crash

A vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish kills three people says Louisiana State Police.

The fatal crash happened Sunday shortly after 5:00 a.m.

Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 308 about half a mile south of Louisiana Highway 3220. The crash claimed the lives of 47-year-old Grant Gremillion of Sulphur, 44-year-old Ramiro Pineda-Perez of Berwick, and 38-year-old Alexander Vigil of Morgan City.

State police say the investigation revealed Gremillion was traveling north on LA Hwy 308 while driving a 2013 Ford F-250. At the same time, Pineda-Perez was traveling south on LA Hwy 308 while driving a 2010 Chrysler 300. For reasons still under investigation, Gremillion crossed the centerline into the path of the Chrysler while in a right curve. Pineda-Perez attempted to avoid a collision by steering to the right, but was struck by the Ford pickup. The impact caused the Ford to overturn and the Chrysler to travel off the roadway as the vehicles came to a stop.

Gremillion was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries.

Pineda-Perez and his passenger, Vigil, were both restrained at the time of the crash and also suffered fatal injuries. All were pronounced dead at the scene.