ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

MTSU Officers Complete Annual, Extended Emergency Vehicle Safety Training to Better Serve Campus

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Line-of-duty motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of injury, disability and fatality for police officers, which is why MTSU Police take annual Emergency Vehicle Operations Course training and recently finished the most recent course.

Lt. Andrew Bennett , one of the department’s three vehicle safety trainers, said the training is so important because officers drive their vehicles every shift on a campus full of pedestrians and commuters, so safety is critical for not only the officers but for the 25,000-plus campus community of students, faculty, staff and visitors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GaebZ_0gNERnrW00
Lt. Andrew Bennett of the Middle Tennessee State University Police Department times an MTSU officer completing a driving obstacle course as part of the department’s annual Emergency Vehicle Operations Course training at the Smyrna Airport in Smyrna, Tenn., on June 10, 2022. (Photo courtesy of MTSU Police)

“If you’re assigned to patrol, you’re in your car almost every shift and for a large portion of your shift,” Bennett said. “The vehicle is an integral tool of the job, and during emergency and nonemergency situations, officers need the skills to use it to patrol or arrive to a scene in a fast and safe manner.”

Known as EVOC training, officers completed the full-day course led by Lt. Bennett, Master Police Officer Leroy Carter and Lt. Walter Spain at the Smyrna Airport in Smyrna, Tennessee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yyce_0gNERnrW00
Master Police Officer Leroy Carter of the Middle Tennessee State University Police Department helps with a suspect apprehension drill during the department’s annual Emergency Vehicle Operations Course training at the Smyrna Airport in Smyrna, Tenn., on June 10, 2022. (Photo courtesy of MTSU Police)

State mandate requires officers to take a minimum of two EVOC training hours and pass a comprehensive examination annually. The MTSU Police Department, however, goes above and beyond the minimum training requirement.

Each year officers take an eight-hour course — quadruple the required amount — and complete a rigorous, timed obstacle course.

Bennett said officers heavily benefit from this extended training, especially the practicum portion, because serving and navigating campus is a unique challenge.

“MTSU is like a small city in and of itself packed into about 500 acres,” he said. “There are pedestrians, cyclists, construction, tight parking lots, one-way streets, roundabouts, dead ends and more to navigate. We have to operate in this highly congested area, and, in an emergency, we need to be able to navigate the campus environment in a fast manner while also being safe.”

Officer and course instructor Carter said putting himself and his patrol vehicle through the stress of the course makes him better prepared for emergencies.

“Doing the course like this Emergency Vehicle Operations Course, I know if I have to respond to an emergency, I know my limits,” Carter said. “I know the car’s limits. I know I’m able to arrive safely to my scene or wherever I’m going to.”

Lt. Jacob Wagner said the course highlights that emergency vehicle operation is about a lot more than just driving fast.

“A lot of people think it’s all high-speed driving, but I think a big portion of the emergency vehicle operation course is the fact that you have to drive very precisely,” Wagner said. “Common driving issues that people have are backing up, pulling into small parking spaces. We practice that, and there are time and speed elements incorporated into it that makes it much more difficult, and I think that’s a huge benefit for officers to come out and practice in the real world (environment).”

Training also covers department vehicle protocols in addition to emergency operations. It includes the physics of driving, vehicle safety checklists, vehicle maintenance and required supplies. Officers carry lifesaving medical equipment as well as basic tools for solving vehicle issues — being locked out of a car or a dead battery — in their patrol vehicles at all times.

Bennett and the other officers know their patrol vehicles are highly visible symbols traveling around campus, that the community is watching their actions.

“Students, faculty and the campus community see MTSU police vehicles every day, and we want to inspire confidence in our work,” Bennett said. “The department strives to serve the campus community and train its officers at the highest level.”

To stay up to date with campus safety information, follow MTSU Police on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

The post MTSU Officers Complete Annual, Extended Emergency Vehicle Safety Training to Better Serve Campus appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Your Ultimate Activity Guide for Fourth of July Weekend

If you are trying to make your plans for Fourth of July weekend, here is a list of events across the area. Grab your family and friends and enjoy an Independence Day celebration, fireworks, a Sounds game or maybe even a Hot Chicken Festival. City of Brentwood Independence Day Celebration photo from City of Brentwood […] The post Your Ultimate Activity Guide for Fourth of July Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Wilson County Source

Blue Alert Samuel Q Edwards Killed After Exchange of Gunfire with Kentucky State Police

UPDATE June 29: BREAKING: Samuel Quinton Edwards has been involved in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville. He is deceased. BREAKING: Samuel Quinton Edwards has been involved in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville. He is deceased. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 29, 2022 UPDATE June […] The post Blue Alert Samuel Q Edwards Killed After Exchange of Gunfire with Kentucky State Police appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville International Airport® Plans for High Passenger Volume with Fourth of July Travel

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) today announced the anticipated increase in passenger volume coinciding with the upcoming July 4 holiday. Due to the surge in volume, BNA will have additional staff to support with traffic flow, baggage claim, and wayfinding. BNA offers the following travel tips to make travel as seamless as possible: Check the status […] The post Nashville International Airport® Plans for High Passenger Volume with Fourth of July Travel appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

While Rolling Blackouts Threaten Across U.S., Local Experts Explain Why Middle Tennessee is Not

Middle Tennessee Electric President and CEO Chris Jones praised the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) reliability as a major heat wave continues to engulf the area. “You can never say never, but we are very confident TVA – unlike many other U.S. electric providers – will manage through these peak power demands without disruption of service,” […] The post While Rolling Blackouts Threaten Across U.S., Local Experts Explain Why Middle Tennessee is Not appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Smyrna, TN
State
Tennessee State
Smyrna, TN
Cars
Smyrna, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Cars
Wilson County Source

Tennessee Partners Launch ‘Second-Life’ Battery Storage Project as Electric Vehicle Adoption Grows

Nissan, Middle Tennessee Electric, UT-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute, Tennessee State University and Seven States Power Corp. Announce Innovative Battery Storage Project Nissan, Middle Tennessee Electric, the University of Tennessee-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute, Tennessee State University and Seven States Power Corporation are teaming up to launch an innovative second-life battery storage project. The rapid transition to […] The post Tennessee Partners Launch ‘Second-Life’ Battery Storage Project as Electric Vehicle Adoption Grows appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Anne Frances Reeves Gillett

Anne Frances Reeves Gillett (age 82) of Lebanon, Tennessee, departed this life on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 on the ten-year anniversary of the loss of her beloved husband (Butch). Anne was born on November 23rd, 1939 in Lowell Massachusetts to Frances Shugrue and Lester Reeves. Anne met her future husband at a high school basketball […] The post OBITUARY: Anne Frances Reeves Gillett appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures for 6-24-29-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE   MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES June 23 – 29, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES […] The post Road Construction and Lane Closures for 6-24-29-2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

MISSING PERSON: Alyssa Douglas Last Seen at Waffle House on Armory Dr.

MISSING PERSON: Alyssa Douglas, 32. was last seen at the Waffle House on Armory Dr. on June 19. Douglas has a medical condition that requires medication. Douglas was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and rain boots. She is 5’8″ and weighs 200 lbs. She has blue eyes and brown hair. Douglas has been entered […] The post MISSING PERSON: Alyssa Douglas Last Seen at Waffle House on Armory Dr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtsu#Emergency Vehicle#Vehicles#Mtsu Police Rrb
Wilson County Source

Sumner County Man Charged on 2nd Degree Murder in Connection with Fatal Drug Overdose

A three-month investigation into illegal fentanyl sales by Specialized Investigations Division detectives with the Neighborhood Safety Unit, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, resulted in a Sumner County grand jury indictment charging Timothy A. Davis Jr. with two counts of second degree murder for the December 17, 2021 overdose death of Christopher Todd Ellis, […] The post Sumner County Man Charged on 2nd Degree Murder in Connection with Fatal Drug Overdose appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 19, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 19 to June 24. Cheatham County Source Unidentified Male Pedestrian Struck and Killed on I-24 An unidentified male pedestrian was killed Friday at 1:15 a.m. as he attempted to cross I-24 East at the I-65 South split. Read more. Fishing Advisory Issued for Cheatham […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 19, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Homer Lee Dudley Jr.

Mr. Homer Lee Dudley, Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, June 24, 2022, he was 82 years old. He was born August 9, 1939, to parents Homer Lee Sr. and Frankie Northern Dudley in Wilson County, Tennessee. Homer was very close to his three siblings. He is survived by Jimmy (Margie) Dudley of Guntersville, Alabama, […] The post OBITUARY: Homer Lee Dudley Jr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Dunkin’ Introduces Limiited-time Mochi Donut Ring in Nashville

Dunkin’® Savors the Start of Summer with Limited-time Mochi Donut Ring in Nashville  As summer heats up, Dunkin’ is keeping America cool with a full lineup of refreshing and delicious iced beverages and a new partnership to fuel Dunkin’ fans on the go – wherever summer takes them. Customers can now access Dunkin’s full summer menu with the introduction of the Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew, the return of Everything Stuffed Bagel Minis and exclusive […] The post Dunkin’ Introduces Limiited-time Mochi Donut Ring in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Wilson County Source

Managing Lymphedema to Maximize Your Summer Fun

The sun and warm weather feels amazing, but for those with lymphedema, there’s an increased possibility for swelling and risk of infection. You can still enjoy some of your favorite summertime activities, but you just have to take a few extra precautions to stay healthy and comfortable! Let’s take a look at a few of […] The post Managing Lymphedema to Maximize Your Summer Fun appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Where to See Fireworks in Middle Tennessee This Fourth of July

Are you ready for the Fourth of July? Here are some places you can take the whole family to see fireworks this Fourth of July! Red, White, and Boom Photo credit: www.brentwoodtn.gov Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Pkwy, Brentwood July 4 at 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the […] The post Where to See Fireworks in Middle Tennessee This Fourth of July appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

The Southern Steak & Oyster Announces New Location at Nashville International Airport

The Southern Steak & Oyster will open a second location, reports Nashville Business Journal.  Owned by Tom Morales, the new full-service restaurant will feature 126 seats located in the South Terminal between gates D3 and D4. “We represent what Nashville really is … We are truly Nashvillians born and raised and so our culture in […] The post The Southern Steak & Oyster Announces New Location at Nashville International Airport appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville Soccer Club Falls to Orlando City in the Quarterfinal Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

From NashvilleSC.com Nashville Soccer Club’s participation in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup concluded in the Quarterfinal Round at Orlando City SC after Nashville was forced into penalties having played down a man the majority of extra time. Hany Mukhtar recorded Nashville’s goal in the 52nd minute but Orlando found the equalizer in injury time […] The post Nashville Soccer Club Falls to Orlando City in the Quarterfinal Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Russell Scott ‘Boomer’ Drennon

Mr. Russell Scott ‘Boomer’ Drennon passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, he was 60 years old. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Luke & Goldie Drennon; maternal grandparents, Luther & Blanche Piercey. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Drennon; parents, J.H. & Karen Drennon; daughter, Ally (Tyler) Lasater; son, Harley […] The post OBITUARY: Russell Scott ‘Boomer’ Drennon appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Shirley Marie James Alexander

Shirley Marie James Alexander of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, she was 75 years old. Shirley was born in Madison TN to Margaret Hall and Benford James. She is preceded in death by her husband David Eugene Alexander, and parents Margaret and Benford James. She is survived by children: David Alexander, […] The post OBITUARY: Shirley Marie James Alexander appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Melvin Scott Marxman Sr.

Mr. Melvin Scott Marxman Sr. of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, he was 54 years old. Melvin Scott Marxman Sr. was born in Fort Worth TX to Tristina Robertson and James Lee Marxman. He enjoyed his job as a lift operator with FedEx and working with all of his team members. […] The post OBITUARY: Melvin Scott Marxman Sr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Sample Wine While Strolling Through Nashville Zoo’s Exotic Habitats at Red White & Zoo

Make plans to attend Red, White & Zoo on Friday, July 29th from 7:30 – 10:30 pm at Nashville Zoo at Grassmere (3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211). Enjoy unlimited samples of wines from around the world as you stroll through the Zoo’s exotic habitats. Plus, live music, animal encounters, local food trucks, and a […] The post Sample Wine While Strolling Through Nashville Zoo’s Exotic Habitats at Red White & Zoo appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
733
Followers
1K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy