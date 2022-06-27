ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE Newsfeed: Roswell flooding, More rain, Weekend homicides, Helping fire victims, Mountain lion in woman’s yard

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eqYso_0gNERU2b00

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Flooding in southeast New Mexico – Some severe flooding has already hit southeast New Mexico. Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services say three homes have flooded on the north side of town, leaving those families displaced. Terry Lingberg says her car was partially submerged wile parked in front of her home. “It’s totaled, once it gets up in the engine and sits inside. I’ve heard of people’s cars being flooded out like that before, it just ruins it,” Lingberg said. As of Sunday night, Roswell has gotten about two to three inches of rain.

[2] Monsoon moisture, flash flooding concerns continue – Another rainy day in New Mexico as monsoon moisture continues to surge across the state. An umbrella and most likely a rain jacket will be necessary stepping out the door. Widespread showers are apparent to start the day, drying out from southwest to northeast throughout the late morning. The rain may linger around the northern parts of the state throughout the morning and early afternoon, before more widespread storms pop up by peak daytime heating.

[3] APD believes two southwest homicides connected – Albuquerque police are investigating two homicides they believe to be connected Sunday morning. Officials say officers responded to the Circle K at 98th and Central around 7:45 a.m. and found the body of a man who had been shot. During their investigation, police received another call about a deceased woman in a nearby home. Police believe the two deaths to be related.

[4] Community rallies for family hit hard by Sixty-Six Fire – One local community is helping neighbors get back on their feet after their homes were destroyed by the 66 fire. Sunday night, the Carnuel Land Grant and Rock Canyon taproom put on a fundraiser with a silent auction, entertainment by local music groups and a motorcycle show. If you would like to donate just go to a Wells Fargo Bank and ask to contribute to the ‘Sixty-Six Fire Relief Fund.’

[5] Multiple agencies try capturing mountain lion seen in Albuquerque – Thursday night, multiple agencies tried to capture a mountain lion that was seen in Albuquerque. A woman reported seeing a large cat in her yard. An officer with the Albuquerque Police Department was sent to investigate and realized that it was a mountain lion. New Mexico Game and Fish, Albuquerque Animal Welfare, Albuquerque Fire Rescue and APD all assisted in trying to catch the mountain lion. APD used their helicopter and heat sensing technology to help locate the big cat. While game and fish were able to hit it with a tranquilizer, the mountain lion was able to escape.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

NMSP checkpoints out in force during July

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Wednesday, New Mexico State Police announced they would be conducting sobriety checkpoints across all counties in July. Saturation patrols as well as registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints will also be in effect. Meanwhile, Bernalillo County will continue its “Take a Ride On Us” program over the 4th of July holiday, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque removes speed camera after thieves strike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque installed one of their speed enforcement cameras along Lead and Cornell about two weeks ago and already it’s been stolen. Neighbors say it was only a matter of time before something like this happened. “I didn’t think they were going to last. To begin with, they are just […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daniella Cressman

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.
ROSWELL, NM
KOAT 7

Firework fire danger in New Mexico for Fourth of July weekend

Monsoon rain has hammered New Mexico, bringing moisture to our bone-dry forests, but is it enough to eliminate fire danger going into the holiday weekend? KOAT asked Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya and Bernalillo County Fire Marshal Mark McConnell for the answer. "We didn't have rain for almost five...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Roswell, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Roswell, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Threats to Edgewood schools, Tourism suffering, Dry and warm, Couy Griffin lawsuit, East Mountain open spaces

Wednesday’s Top Stories Plea deal rejected for repeat DWI offender, case headed to trial Neighbor complaints may hinder local venue from hosting scheduled weddings More $250, $500 tax rebates heading to New Mexicans in July New Mexico farmers need more rainfall despite recent monsoon APD, BCSO lead major weekend street racing bust Rice fields dry […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
news9.com

Authorities Arrest Carjacking Suspect In New Mexico

The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that authorities arrested Jaycob Sena in Albuquerque, New Mexico. According to deputies, Sena was arrested around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Deputies say Sena was on foot at the time of his arrest and was not in possession of a vehicle or a weapon.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque moves closer to rebuilding El Camino Real trail for bikes, peds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is one step closer to getting new walking and biking paths near the Rio Grande. Last week, city councilors approved preliminary plans to install trails along the city’s portion of historic El Camino Real. “It’s an exciting project,” councilor Isaac Benton told the committee last week. It “celebrates our culture.” The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police to expand newer digital intelligence unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A newer police unit, dedicated to gathering digital evidence from cell phones, websites, and other electronic devices is on the verge of expanding in the Duke City. Albuquerque Police announced Thursday it will soon add several new analysts to its its Digital Intelligence team, a key part of the city’s push to solve […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Homicides#Fire Rescue#Disaster Management#Avalanche#Nato
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe County offering free green waste disposal for county residents

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County is offering free green waste disposal for residents with valid permits at the Eldorado Convenience Center, Jacona Convenience Center, and Stanley Convenience Center. Green waste is defined as cuttings and trimmings from trees, shrubs, flowering plants, or lawn and similar materials. Green waste does not include: weeds, cholla […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque: stop setting garbage trucks on fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two solid waste trucks burned to the ground this year, the City of Albuquerque is making a public plea for residents to stop putting flammable and hazardous garbage in trash and recycle bins. Since last July, the city’s Solid Waste Department says there have been at least seven truck fires. Two […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho Arrest Records: May 23-25

Editor’s note: These records identify those arrested, cited or given a summons within a specified period of time, including the charges as documented by the Rio Rancho Police Department. The City of Rio Rancho no longer provides arrest records for juveniles. Defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty. Anyone...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque brings back Teen Night events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is bringing back its summer teen event series. Teen Night kicks off July 8 and runs every Friday through the end of the month. Teens ages 12-19 are invited to participate in the free events. Brittani Torres, Center Supervisor at Los Duranes Community Center said the initiative is to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KRQE News 13

APD shares how its Digital Intelligence Team helps solve homicide cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  In this day and age everyone has a cell phone and almost everyone has at least one social media account. The Albuquerque Police Department is using that technology to solve more violent crime cases and say that its success is due to its new Digital Intelligence Team. Earlier this month, the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Man shot and killed near Central, Pennsylvania

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting near Central Ave. and Pennsylvania St. Tuesday night. APD says around 10:22 p.m. they received a call about a man who was possibly shot. Police say when officers arrived on the scene they found a dead body. Officials say this is being investigated as a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Flooding reported in Roswell neighborhood

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – People in northeast Roswell are left cleaning up after rain brought flooding. The Red Cross says about a dozen homes were impacted, of those, three had severe damage. They say an emergency shelter wasn’t needed. However, they did place sandbags along the street and help set up drainage systems. A Chevy truck was […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Carlsbad Caverns lifts some restrictions after recent rainfall

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Recent rain across New Mexico has allowed the state to begin easing back fire restrictions. Starting July 1, Carlsbad Caverns National Park will lift some of its fire restrictions. Carlsbad Caverns says the park has received 2.26 inches of rain over the last two weeks. The National Park will lift the following restrictions: […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Trump advisor phone seized, Officer-involved shooting, Scattered storms, Businesses want change, Freedom Fourth

Tuesday’s Top Stories What you need to know about New Mexico’s new paid sick leave law New Mexico Governor signs executive order on abortion access New Mexico News Podcast: ‘Miscalculations’ Led To Feds Sparking State’s Largest Wildfire Passenger recounts Amtrak train derailing in Missouri Macron says oil prices ‘untenable’ in Europe New details revealed about […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy