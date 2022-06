It’s a mere 42 steps from the doors of chef John Courtney’s Chop Shop in Redstone to The Fish Market Park City (1154 Center Dr, D-200, thefishmarketparkcity.com), his new seafood venture opening early this summer. When Courtney and his wife, Paige, opened Chop Shop in 2020, it was partially for selfish reasons—he couldn’t find the high-quality meats he was looking for and ended up sourcing them directly from local ranchers. “The Fish Market is something I felt like we needed for similar reasons,” he says. “I find myself constantly searching for good fish and having to get it shipped.”

PARK CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO