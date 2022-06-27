Fallen deputy to be laid to rest in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County deputy was laid to rest Sunday afternoon.

More News from WRBL

The funeral for Deputy Austin Aldridge was at The Church at the Mill, located at 4455 Anderson Mill Road, at 4 p.m.

Aldridge was shot during an ambush Tuesday afternoon. He was responding to a domestic call on Chaffee Road.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The funeral was followed by a procession to Westwood Memorial Gardens for his burial. Deputy Aldridge was escorted out of the church through a line of law enforcement officers to the hearse.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Deputy Aldridge’s family.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.