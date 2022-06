Officer Cameron Ferrell was hired by Hendersonville Police Department on June 28, 2021. He was shot one day prior to his one-year anniversary. Prior to his employment with Hendersonville Police Department he worked at Gallatin Police Department for several years. He currently works on the “B” detail (1430 hrs to 2300 hrs) and is a member of the Hendersonville SWAT team. He has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

