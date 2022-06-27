Deputy finds missing dog in Harrisburg

Sometimes the police have to look for the drunk drivers. Sometimes they show up and arrest themselves, so to speak. On Wednesday, June 22, a large number of law enforcement officers and agents were investigating just east of I-29 on 41st Street where an officer-involved shooting happened earlier in the day, according to Dakota News Now. Police tape was blocking off portions of the street and nearby parking lots.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO