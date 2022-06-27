1 killed in crash on I-65 in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 early Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 59 in Williamson County. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, one person died in the single-vehicle crash.

The three right southbound lanes were closed as crews work to clear the crash scene.

The crash scene was cleared around 1p.m. Monday.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

