Williamson County, TN

1 killed in crash on I-65 in Williamson County

By Alicia Patton
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 early Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 59 in Williamson County. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, one person died in the single-vehicle crash.

The three right southbound lanes were closed as crews work to clear the crash scene.

The crash scene was cleared around 1p.m. Monday.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

UPDATE: WANTED Gunman: He engaged in a shootout with Kentucky State Police

Officer Cameron Ferrell was hired by Hendersonville Police Department on June 28, 2021. He was shot one day prior to his one-year anniversary. Prior to his employment with Hendersonville Police Department he worked at Gallatin Police Department for several years. He currently works on the "B" detail (1430 hrs to 2300 hrs) and is a member of the Hendersonville SWAT team. He has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
LIST: Burn bans across Middle Tennessee area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the region continues to dry out, several towns and counties have banned any open burning until significant rainfall arrives. Here is a list of several cities in the Middle Tennessee area that have no burn orders currently in place, which includes fireworks for some towns with the 4th of July approaching:
BRENTWOOD, TN
41-year-old Lasundra Rice dead, 3 people hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in West Nashville (Nashville, TN)

41-year-old Lasundra Rice dead, 3 people hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in West Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 41-year-old Lasundra Rice as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle collision that also injured her husband and two others on Sunday night in West Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 8:15 PM on 40th Avenue North and Albion Street [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
Homeless Clarksville woman charged in arson spree

A Clarksville homeless woman has been arrested and is facing multiple arson charges following an alleged fire-setting spree along Fort Campbell Boulevard last Friday. Paige Marie Leegon, 21, was arrested on Friday, June 24, after Clarksville Police officers said she admitted to setting the fires. At 3:15 a.m., officers first...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
NFD reports 2-minute delay in South Nashville fire response

The Nashville Fire Department reports a two minute delayed response due to a failure in their Locution notification system. As a result, the Emergency Communications Center had to call fire stations directly to dispatch them. Even so, NFD said crews were able to get on the scene within 10 minutes of the initial 911 call.
NASHVILLE, TN
