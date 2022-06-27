Khloe Kardashian Dumped Scott Disick After He Tried To Date Her Post-Kourtney Kardashian Split?

Khloe Kardashian has allegedly cut ties with Scott Disick.

Khloe Kardashian and her sisters Reuters

A source told National Enquirer , in its July 4 issue, that Khloe has always been nice towards Disick. In fact, she was one of the people who still hung out with Disick after the latter split from Kourtney Kardashian.

However, Khloe decided to distance herself from Disick after he made romantic advances toward her. But even if she tried to end their friendship, Disick allegedly refused to let her go because he was desperate to still be part of the Kardashian-Jenner family in any way.