ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan Mother Arrested After 3-Year-Old’s Body Discovered in Family’s Freezer

By George McIntyre
1240 WJIM
1240 WJIM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Detroit police and Child Protective Services made a gruesome discovery Friday (6/24), finding a young boy's body in his family's freezer. The mother of the boy was arrested and taken into custody after the child's decomposing body was found in the basement freezer of the family's westside Detroit home....

wjimam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Woman shot and killed in Westland in domestic incident

WESTLAND, Mich. – A woman has been shot and killed in Westland. It happened early Wednesday morning on Glenwood near Wayne Road. Update: Westland police suspect man accused of killing 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded in mobile home. The victim’s mother tells us her name is 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall.
WESTLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Westland Police Investigating After Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Barricades Himself In Trailer

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a man killed his ex-girlfriend and then barricaded himself inside a trailer in Westland, before surrendering. At about 12:06 a.m. on June 29, police were called to the 3500 block of Glenwood Road, near South Wayne Road in Westland. When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman dead inside of a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police identified the victim as 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall. According to police, Cornwall was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend, who barricaded himself inside a trailer located nearby after the shooting. Through the work of the Westland Police Department and the Western Wayne County SWAT team, the suspect exited the trailer and was immediately arrested. No other information has been given at this time. Police continue to investigate. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WESTLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
State
Missouri State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

2 teens arrested in Detroit home invasion, fatal shooting

Detroit police are investigating a home invasion early Tuesday on the city's west side that led to a fatal shooting. Two teens were in custody in connection to the incident. “This is a very complicated investigation that we’re just getting into,” police Chief James White told reporters. Officers...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit mom charged after 3-year-old boy found in freezer

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The mother of the 3-year-old boy who was found in a freezer by Detroit police officers was arraigned Sunday at the 36th District Court. On June 24 at 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 12760 block of Monte Vista for a wellness check on a child. The officers found the 3-year-old's body in the freezer, police said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
fox2detroit.com

Deputies investigating after man shot in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Ypsilanti Township. Deputies responded to the shooting in the West Willow neighborhood around 11 a.m. According to authorities, a 46-year-old man was shot near Nash and Tyler. Information is limited at this time, deputies said, and...
YPSILANTI, MI
WILX-TV

Wrong-way driver causes multi-car crash on I-94, leaves 55-year-old dead

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Washtenaw County man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Monday in Grass Lake Township. According to Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette, Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with Michigan State Police responded to a multi-car fatal crash on westbound I-94 near Clear Lake Township just before 9 p.m.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Freezer#Child Protective Services
Detroit News

A Detroit habitual absconder is accused of killing his dad. Why was he released?

Detroit — When Detroit police arrested Brandon Williams-Griffin with more than 50 grams of cocaine in April 2021, he was a wanted probation absconder whose record included 10 drug and domestic violence convictions in two states. Despite Williams-Griffin's rap sheet and absconder status, 36th District Magistrate Dawn White released...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Investigating After Man Shot On Lodge Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a man reported he was shot on the Lodge Freeway early on Sunday. At 1:26 a.m. on June 26, troopers were dispatched to Detroit Receiving Hospital after the man reported he had been shot. According to police, the man said he was leaving a party on Outer Drive near Sinai-Grace Hospital when he noticed a crossover-type vehicle following him. The man entered the Lodge at Meyers, heading southbound in the left lane, and then the suspect in the other vehicle started shooting at him. Police say the man’s vehicle was struck several times, and the man was struck twice on his right side. MSP recovered the victim’s vehicle and towed it to the post for processing. The man is in stable condition. MSP continue to investigate the incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

3-year-old found dead in freezer

DETROIT — Police in Detroit said a 3-year-old boy has been found dead in a freezer. The boy, whose identity has not been released, was found inside a freezer after they were called to perform a welfare check at a home in the city’s west side, WJBK reported.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor man finds body in drainage area in Chesterfield Township

A man taking a walk discovered a body in a drainage area in Chesterfield Township on Sunday evening, police said. A 27-year-old Ann Arbor man called police after finding the body lying in a drainage area with heavily overgrown vegetation, police said. It’s believed that the body had been there for some time, police said. The body was discovered on Gratiot Avenue near 22 Mile Road.
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy